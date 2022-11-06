Norwich milliner made the most expensive caps in the world

It seems more heads than ever, well in recent years, are covered by caps thanks to the smash-hit Peaky Blinders TV series now watched across the world.

And there was one gentlemen from these parts who, I suspect, would be delighted at this love affair with the head coverings.

I can imagine Norwich's Rumsey Wells (maker of the most expensive caps in the world) sitting in the theatre with a big grin on his face and a cap on his head admiring the Peaky Blinders as they perform a dazzling dancing display in a new theatre event, The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, written by Stephen Knight and showing at the Theatre Royal from January 17.

Tommy and the Peakys fought together at Flanders, and the show opens in the trenches. With live music and incredible performances this Rambert production has been receiving five star reviews as it tours the country,

Herbert Rumsey Wells (1877-1937), who has a housing development and a public house named in his honour in St Andrew’s Street, was one of those gentlemen who you wish you had met.

Head measuring device used by Rumsey Wells - Credit: Archant Library

He used to tell this tale of how, many moons ago, a British gentleman travelling overland from South Africa arrived in Cairo and booked into a hotel. After a bath he changed his clothes, slapped his cap on and went out to explore.

Wandering around he spotted another man on the other side of the road who was also a dedicated follower of fashion.

He slapped him on the back saying: “I don’t know who the blazes you are, sir, but you are wearing a Wells cap, so dammit, come and have a drink.”

The business began a couple of hundred years ago when George and Samuel Wells opened a shop in Cockney Lane, now London Street, later moving to St Andrew’s where they had a workshop.

Thomas Wells, took over and pioneered the first caps for sporting events and items for the military based in Norwich. He was an astute businessman and then his son Herbert became a partner in 1904 .

He found the remaining weavers in the city and worked with them to produce beautiful silks and revived the silk industry which received recognition from the King and Queen and other members of the Royal Family.

Not known for his modesty he proclaimed: “Some men wear some sort of cap made out of some sort of cloth, cut in some sort of way – the sort of chap you see in railway carriages. (God forbid they should be seen anywhere else).

“They serve their purpose I suppose, but, if these men knew what awful sights they looked in them, they would have more respect for consideration for those who have to look at them!”

Sale at Rumsey Wells, 1970's - Credit: Archant Library

Rumsey was proud to announce his caps were the most expensive in the world and one, called Doggie was described as 'the Rolls Royce of the cap world'.

Skilled men and women also made a range of other items from the workshop above the shop where people would travel to from across the land.

A generous supporter of many charities in the city and county, he died in 1937 but the shop carried on until the 1970s thanks to the much-loved Edna Watling and Elsie Bugden.

I hope those Peaky Blinders find time to toast Rumsey Wells in the pub named after him when they arrive in Norwich.