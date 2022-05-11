Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

Open invite: Calling all Norfolk railway employees

Author Picture Icon

Derek James

Published: 5:45 AM May 11, 2022
At work in the ticket office at Thorpe railway station, Norwich. Dated September 1965 

At work in the ticket office at Thorpe railway station, Norwich. Dated September 1965 - Credit: Archant Library

The railway family are getting together again for the first time in three years on Friday (May 13)… and if you were part of the family then this is your invitation to join the party.

The Norwich Loco Welfare Fund has kindly sponsored the reunion of the footplate staff and colleagues from other grades and depots are all very welcome to join former colleagues for a long overdue catch-up.

Norwich railway workers.Third class ticket office, Thorpe Station, Norwich. Date: 1950's. Picture: E

Norwich railway workers.Third class ticket office, Thorpe Station, Norwich. Date: 1950's. - Credit: Archant

Porters use a trolley known as BRUTE ( British Rail Universal Trolley Equipmen

Porters use a trolley known as BRUTE (British Rail Universal Trolley Equipment) to load freight on to a train at Thorpe railway station, Norwich. Dated July 1966 - Credit: Archant Library

There has always been a special bond of friendship between all those who worked on the vast railway network which criss-crossed Norfolk.

Drivers, conductors, engineers, porters, controllers, shunters, signalmen, caterers, firemen, office staff, managers, cleaners and many more.

Loading of parcels and small freight at Thorpe railway station, Norwich, was s

Loading of parcels and small freight at Thorpe railway station, Norwich, was speeded up with the introduction of BRUTES (British Railway Universal Truck Equipment). The picture shows the special trailers being towed by a tug vehicle. Dated January 1967 Photograph C10640 - Credit: Archant Library

From steam to diesel and electric there have been so many changes – and short-sighted closures – over the years but the comradeship remains.

It wasn’t so much a job. More a way of life. Keeping the city and county on the move. Passengers, goods and mail.

One man who did more than most to keep the family together was the late John Pipe who organised the annual gatherings before he died ten years ago and driver Chris Pearson, along with Peter Bacon, took over the reins.

John Pipe

John Pipe - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich gin makers quit historic city centre building
  2. 2 When will the city's Riverside roadworks be completed?
  3. 3 'Total injustice': Couple fury over fine for parking on white line
  1. 4 Deer park developer REVEALED as plans to build homes on site confirmed
  2. 5 Drink driver caught after sticking finger up to police at crash
  3. 6 Long delays on A11 as weeks of roadworks begin
  4. 7 City pub hosting day festival with 'some of the best' bands around
  5. 8 All the places you can fly to from Norwich this summer
  6. 9 Will Anglia Square redevelopment create its own new high street?
  7. 10 Woman tried to smuggle drugs and SIM cards into prison

Former driver and talented boxer John lived at Hellesdon and was married to Jean. He was a great character and a lovely man who became a good friend.

John, a proud father and grandfather, spent most of his career on the railways and had been chairman of the Norwich branch of ASLEF and founder member of the Norwich Loco Welfare Fund.

Railway workers reunion at Arkwright's Social Club, Norwich.Photo:Antony KellyCopy:DEREK JAMES

Railway workers reunion at Arkwright's Social Club, Norwich. - Credit: Archant Library/Antony Kelly

Railway reunion.

Railway reunion. - Credit: Submitted

“We are all part of a big family and I hope we can do all we can to look after each other,” John once told me.

And he reflected: “Its’s amazing now when you look at Riverside in Norwich, with all the shops and houses, and remember how it was with all the engine sheds and other railway buildings.”

Railway workers reunion at Arkwright's Social Club, Norwich. Left to Right: Len Sampher, Johnny Pipe

Railway workers reunion at Arkwright's Social Club, Norwich. Left to Right: Len Sampher, Johnny Pipe, Leo Dugdale, Albert Rackham and Derek Bridges. - Credit: Archant/Antony Kelly

There was a time when Norwich has three stations, Thorpe, Victoria and City, while Great Yarmouth had Beach, Southtown and Vauxhall.

Old Norwich Victoria Station

Old Norwich Victoria Station - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich City Station in 1906

Norwich City Station in 1906 - Credit: Archant Library

Most of our towns and many villages had their own stations… today too many are just part of local history.

The reunion is taking place at Sprowston Sports & Leisure Club, Blue Boar Lane, Norwich, NR7 8RY on Friday May 13 from 5pm to 9pm. There will be a free buffet and a bar is also available. More details from Chris Pearson on 01362 691045 or 07776 123206.

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.

Nostalgia
Heritage
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Brandon Williams of Norwich at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture

Norwich Live News

Norwich City investigating Instagram posts by Brandon Williams

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Jerry Springer

City fight 'like something out of the Jerry Springer show'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Irstead House Italianate villa, Norwich, Norfolk

Grade II listed Italian-style villa in Norwich on sale for £950k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Churros for the People on Norwich Market has launched a new eat-in tapas menu and now serves alcohol. 

7 of the quirkiest places to eat in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon