Did you sing your heart out for the chance to be on X Factor in Norwich?

X Factor hopefuls at the touring auditions at the Forum in Norwich. The queue for the auditions.

Were you one of the many people who sang their heart out in front of the X Factor judges?

The hit TV talent show rolled into Norwich in 2012 and a big crowd turned out for their chance to become the next singing sensation.

Mobile auditions were held at The Forum, as part of mobile auditions that toured round the parts of the country the arena auditions did not reach.

Doors opened at 10.30am and people slowly trickled into the building for their shot at proving they had the X Factor.

Reporting at the time, this paper spoke to people who had made it through to the next round as they anxiously waited to hear if they would go any further in the competition and face the 2012 celebrity judging panel which included Take That star Gary Barlow and Louis Walsh.

Among them was 25-year-old Emma Nuule, from the Drayton Road area of Norwich, who impressed with the gospel number 'His Eye Is On The Sparrow' from one of the Sister Act films.

She said: "It's so exciting. I'm trying to calm down but I keep checking my emails or hoping the phone will ring."

Lucy DeLuna, 23, from Stalham, who got through the first part.

Twenty-three-year-old office assistant Lucy De Luna, from Baker Street, Stalham, also got through to the next round after impressing with performances of Chaka Khan's 'Ain't Nobody' and Adele's 'One and Only'.

After her first audition she said: "It was really good. There was one guy watching and a spotlight. I was just in my zone and not thinking about anything else other than what I was singing.

"I am very, very happy - I've just opened a bottle of wine."

There were of course many that unfortunately did not make it through the auditions but they said they had lots of fun taking part.

Clive Dyball, known as Mr Vampire, 67 from Norwich.

Clive Dyball, who is also known as Mr Vampire and who lives in Marlborough Road, Norwich, waited from 7am to audition.

The 67-year-old used to be in the rock band The Vampires in the 1960s and has been doing karaoke for the last 18 months.

His performance of Bobby Vee's 'Take Good Care of My Baby' failed to impress the judges.

He said: "I enjoyed it and I'm not really disheartened that it was no. Not everyone can go through."