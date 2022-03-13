Five venues children from Norwich will remember going to for a birthday party

Children show off their skills at the Norwich roller skating rink, now known as Funky Monkeys - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Growing up in Norwich, there was plenty of opportunity to find a great venue for a children's birthday party.

From going for a skate at Funky Monkeys to taking a dip at St Augustine's Swimming Centre, here are five places that kids from the city will remember going to.

McDonalds in Westlegate Street, Norwich - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

1. McDonalds in Westlegate Street

Do you remember playing games with your friends and meeting Ronald McDonald before of course indulging in a happy meal?

This branch of the fast food franchise at Westlegate Tower has long since closed, welcoming the final group of party goers in 2006.

The site is currently occupied by Evans Cycles since 2014.

Riverside Leisure Centre, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams - Credit: Archant

2. Riverside Leisure Centre

Clambering across giant inflatables and racing your friends made for a splashing time at the Riverside Leisure Centre pool.

With inflatables and games, Riverside swimming pool made for a great birthday party venue - Credit: Archant

It can be hired out for private parties, making for a memorable birthday experience.

A limbo competition at Norwich's roller skating rink, now known as Funky Monkeys - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

3. Funky Monkeys roller blading rink

Children travel from far and wide to test their skating abilities under the bright lights of Funky Monkeys roller-skating emporium.

Children show off their skills at the Norwich roller skating rink, now known as Funky Monkeys - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Children having fun in the ball pit at Funky Monkeys - Credit: Archant

Limbo contests and roller-dancing were part and parcel of the fun and there was even a ball pit to dive into if you fancied a break from skating.

THE ABC CINEMA, PRINCE OF WALES ROAD, NORWICH. Photo: Keith Whitmore - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

4. A trip to see a blockbuster movie at ABC Cinema

Sometimes birthdays would coincide with the release of a big blockbuster film, making a birthday trip to the cinema with friends a great way to celebrate.

The ABC cinema was first opened as The Regent in 1923, which became Norwich's longest-running cinema.

It was renamed ABC Norwich in 1961 before becoming a Cannon cinema in 1986.

The cinema closed for good in the 1990s but later became Mercy nightclub, which hosted many birthday parties of a different nature.

St Augustine's Swimming Centre. Date: May 1996 - Credit: Archant Library

5. St Augustine's pool

Opened in 1961, St Augustine's pool saw many locals visit for swimming parties right up until its closure in 1996.

Norwich St Augustine's swimming pool. - Credit: Archant

The building on St Augustine's Street was later demolished to make way for a shopping parade.

