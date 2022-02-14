City folk share memories of where they went on first dates
Romance will soon be in the air as couples take to the city's venues to woo their other-halves on Valentines Day.
Do you remember where you shared your first meal, trip to the cinema, or a night out dancing?
We asked the public for their memories of first dates in Norwich to find out the haunts that people visited for a night of romance.
1. Samson and Hercules
Samson and Hercules is a landmark building in Tombland, known for its guard statues that stand either side of its front door.
The building is now owned by a mortgage company from Great Yarmouth but back in the day it was the place to be for the city's movers and shakers.
In the 1930s the building was renovated into a ballroom and later became Ritzy's nightclub in the 1980s which remained open until 2003.
The dancefloor at the Samson and Hercules building was no doubt witness to many first dates over the years, igniting passions under the twinkling lights of the ballroom.
2. The Woolpack Inn
Several people said that the Woolpack Inn, located in the city centre in Golden Ball Street was their choice of destination for a first date.
The pub is thought to have opened in 1845 and since changed hands several times, including coming under the ownership of Bullards brewery.
Today it is run by Bury St Edmunds Brewery, Greene King, who reopened the pub following a refurbishment in 2018.
3. Ster Century Cinema
Ster Century Cinema was another popular destination for courting couples.
The chance to see any film on the big screen for £3.50 made it a cheap date as well and the surrounding entertainment venues in Castle Mall meant there was lots to do after the film came to an end.
Ster Century later became Vue after the company sold its assets in 2005, and it remains open to movie-goers today.
4. Namco Funscape
Namco Funscape is a bowling alley and entertainment destination in Bowthorpe.
It is easy to see why this would make a first date destination, offering lots of opportunity for wholesome fun for couples in their honeymoon phase.
5. ABC Cinema
The ABC Cinema originally opened as the Regent Cinema in 1923 but later became the ABC Cinema in the 1960s.
Many couples in the city would have ventured here to catch the latest cinema flick in the early days of a relationship, and a number of people said this was where they went on their first date.
The historic cinema closed in the early-2000s, becoming the Mercy nightclub until its closure in 2018.