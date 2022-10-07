Could Delia Smith help in energy crisis - as she did nearly 50 years ago?

Do you remember when Delia Smith fronted a government campaign to help save energy amid the 1970s blackouts? - Credit: PA

Households in the UK have been warned they could face blackouts this winter amid the worst energy crisis in decades.

For those alive in the 1970s, this stark news will likely bring back memories of three-day working weeks and evenings under candlelight as miners' strikes and an oil crisis plunged homes into darkness.

But few may remember Delia Smith's role in keeping the lights on.

"Energy sense is common sense"



In 1976 the government asked Delia Smith to front the "Save It" energy campaign to help reduce public consumption



Ministers claimed it saved the country £330m... pic.twitter.com/0eG1rjMpIy — Tides of History (@labour_history) October 7, 2022

The National Grid announced Thursday (October 6) it would offer incentives to encourage people to use more energy outside of peak times to help reduce the risk of power outages.

A similar move was made in 1976, when the government launched the 'Save It' energy campaign, which aimed to help reduce public energy consumption.

The Norwich City FC majority shareholder was chosen to front the campaign, who at the time was perhaps the biggest household name in the UK's culinary world.

In the clip, Delia gives tips on how to be more economical in the kitchen by cooking, cooking a range of meals together in the oven.

"Nowadays, a good cook is an economical cook" says the TV chef, as roast chicken, rice, bread and butter pudding and a leek and potato soup bubble away in the oven.

Ministers at the time said the campaign saved the country millions of pounds.

The question now is could Delia be employed again to help stave off blackouts and economic collapse?



