Medal bought for £12 revealed as honour from Queen Victoria's Jubilee

A trinket picked up at an antiques fair for just over a tenner has been uncovered as a priceless piece of royal history.

Louis Michael, a scaffolder from Earlham, noticed the shining medal at a show in Easton earlier in the year and took it home for just £12.

However after doing some research the 28-year-old discovered that it was a medal from Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee in 1897.

The Queen Victoria Jubilee medal is only one of 890 which were issued back in 1897. - Credit: Louis Michael

Similar medals are currently on display at the Royal Museums Greenwich.

Louis said: "I found out it was issued when Queen Victoria celebrated her 60th jubilee 125 years ago.

"I buy everything old and wonderful. I have antiques from little markets in Paris or from around Norwich - I collect all sorts really."

The ornament - which Louis believes is made of bronze - is only one of 890 which were awarded during the jubilee celebration.

The medal was awarded to members of the Royal Family and the court, guests, and dignitaries present at the celebrations of Queen Victoria's diamond jubilee.

The medal celebrated Queen Victoria's 60 years on the throne. - Credit: Louis Michael

Selected soldiers and sailors who formed part of the jubilee parade in London also received a medal.

The original owner of the medal is unknown.

And while Louis has a range of vintage items, from books from the 1800s to a completed Royal Family sticker album - the Queen's medal is a cut above the rest.

He added: "The medal is one of my favourite pieces.

Louis Michael is a 28-year-old scaffolder from Earlham. - Credit: Louis Michael

"I have no idea how much it's worth currently but I want to get it valued as soon as I can.

"The original box also came with the medal so it may be even more rare with that as well.

"It's such an interesting piece of history and especially at the moment with Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee this weekend it's a very timely topic."

Louis Michael bought the jubilee medal from an antique fair in Easton earlier in the year. - Credit: Louis Michael

Three types of medals were awarded for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee.

Only 73 gold medals were issued - mainly to other members of the Royal Family - with silver medals issued to officers and those of similar status, of which 3,040 were given out.

Finally 890 bronze jubilee medals were issued to other selected ranks which took part in the Queen's Jubilee parade.