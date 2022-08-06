Can you remember the Quebec Tavern pub which is now on sale for almost £1m?

Gallery

Now on the market for almost £1m, Norwich's Quebec Tavern was once a bustling pub serving rail passengers and hosting football and darts teams.

Located in Thorpe Hamlet, near Norwich Station, the pub closed in 2016 after serving pints for well over a decade, and has since been run as a bed and breakfast named the Quebec Guest House.

It first opened in 1886 under landlord John Steward, and went through numerous ownership changes throughout its life.

In 1915, under John Carter, the pub was sued for selling alcohol out of hours with Mr Carter given the choice between five days detention or a fine.

By February 2016, the pub was closed and in 2018, the venue reopened as a bed and breakfast.

But now the 130-year-old pub is up for sale for £950,000, with estate agents praising its "very light and airy" rooms.







