How Prince of Wales Road has changed through the decades

Gallery

Published: 5:29 PM September 10, 2021

One of the busiest roads in Norwich, Prince of Wales has been an important route to the city centre for decades - Credit: Archant Library

When you think of Prince of Wales Road, thoughts no doubt turn to the abundant nightlife and late-night takeaways the road has to offer.

While this area of Norwich may have seen quieter days, it has always been full of hustle and bustle.

Recently there have been lots of changes to the city's transport network, with one-way systems and more pedestrianised areas created.

These fascinating images show how one of the city's busiest roads has evolved over the years, and also the way we travel along it.

Prince of Wales Road looking towards Thorpe Station from Agricultural Hall Plain - Credit: Archant

Prince of Wales Road when two-way traffic existed policeman observes the traffic, 1960 - Credit: Archant

Prince of Wales Road in 1985 - Credit: Archant Library

Prince of Wales Road near the Royal Hotel - Credit: Archant

Queues at the Cannon Cinema, Prince of Wales Road. The Cannon was previously known as the ABC and before that the Regent, 1990 - Credit: Archant Library

Prince of Wales Road with the ABC Cinema on the left. The ABC was formerly called the Regent, and had another name change after the ABC was split into a multi screen cinema then it was known as the Cannon 1, 2, 3, etc. The cinema closed about the year 2000 - Credit: Archant

Prince of Wales Road in 1968 - Credit: Archant

Prince of Wales Road in 1988 - Credit: Archant

A Royal Mail van heads down Prince of Wales Road in 1988 - Credit: Archant

Prince of Wales Road, Norwich - Credit: Archant