News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

How Prince of Wales Road has changed through the decades

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:29 PM September 10, 2021   
Is Prince of Wales Road set to transform again after lockdown?

One of the busiest roads in Norwich, Prince of Wales has been an important route to the city centre for decades - Credit: Archant Library

When you think of Prince of Wales Road, thoughts no doubt turn to the abundant nightlife and late-night takeaways the road has to offer.

While this area of Norwich may have seen quieter days, it has always been full of hustle and bustle.

Recently there have been lots of changes to the city's transport network, with one-way systems and more pedestrianised areas created. 

These fascinating images show how one of the city's busiest roads has evolved over the years, and also the way we travel along it. 

Norwich Streets -- P Prince of Wales Road looking towards Thorpe Station from Agricultural Hall Plai

Prince of Wales Road looking towards Thorpe Station from Agricultural Hall Plain - Credit: Archant

Norwich Streets -- PPrince of Wales Road when two-way traffic existedpoliceman observes the tr

Prince of Wales Road when two-way traffic existed policeman observes the traffic, 1960 - Credit: Archant

Norwich Streets -- P Prince of Wales Road Dated -- 26 March 1985 Photograph -- C4306

Prince of Wales Road in 1985 - Credit: Archant Library

Prince of Wales Road near the Royal Hotel

Prince of Wales Road near the Royal Hotel - Credit: Archant

Norwich Buildings -- C Queues at the Cannon Cinema, Prince of Wales Road. The Cannon was previously

Queues at the Cannon Cinema, Prince of Wales Road. The Cannon was previously known as the ABC and before that the Regent, 1990 - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Streets -- P Prince of Wales Road with the ABC Cinema on the left. The ABC was formerly call

Prince of Wales Road with the ABC Cinema on the left. The ABC was formerly called the Regent, and had another name change after the ABC was split into a multi screen cinema then it was known as the Cannon 1, 2, 3, etc. The cinema closed about the year 2000 - Credit: Archant

Norwich Streets -- PPrince of Wales RoadDated -- 30 November 1968Photograph -- C4339

Prince of Wales Road in 1968 - Credit: Archant

Norwich Streets -- PPrince of Wales RoadDated -- 17 May 1988Photograph -- C4308

Prince of Wales Road in 1988 - Credit: Archant

Norwich Streets -- PPrince of Wales RoadDated -- 4 November 1988Photograph -- C4312

A Royal Mail van heads down Prince of Wales Road in 1988 - Credit: Archant

Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

Prince of Wales Road, Norwich - Credit: Archant

Prince of Wales looking towards Norwich city centre

Prince of Wales looking towards the city centre - Credit: Archant

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Travellers camping on sainsburys car park on queens road in Norwich

Police monitoring 'unauthorised encampment' on Sainsbury's car park

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
St Augustine's Gate

Norwich Live

Body found in Norwich flat

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Over 10,000 Norwich City fans returned to Carrow ROad in the biggest event at the stadium since Febr

'Very sorry and upset': Frustration as Canaries stars unable to show up

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Grayson Perry has been spotted in Norwich.

Artist Grayson Perry spotted in Norwich city centre

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon