How Prince of Wales Road has changed through the decades

When you think of Prince of Wales Road, thoughts no doubt turn to the abundant nightlife and late-night takeaways the road has to offer.
While this area of Norwich may have seen quieter days, it has always been full of hustle and bustle.
Recently there have been lots of changes to the city's transport network, with one-way systems and more pedestrianised areas created.
These fascinating images show how one of the city's busiest roads has evolved over the years, and also the way we travel along it.
Prince of Wales Road looking towards Thorpe Station from Agricultural Hall Plain
- Credit: Archant
Prince of Wales Road when two-way traffic existed policeman observes the traffic, 1960
- Credit: Archant
Prince of Wales Road in 1985
- Credit: Archant Library
Prince of Wales Road near the Royal Hotel
- Credit: Archant
Queues at the Cannon Cinema, Prince of Wales Road. The Cannon was previously known as the ABC and before that the Regent, 1990
- Credit: Archant Library
Prince of Wales Road with the ABC Cinema on the left. The ABC was formerly called the Regent, and had another name change after the ABC was split into a multi screen cinema then it was known as the Cannon 1, 2, 3, etc. The cinema closed about the year 2000
- Credit: Archant
Prince of Wales Road in 1968
- Credit: Archant
Prince of Wales Road in 1988
- Credit: Archant
A Royal Mail van heads down Prince of Wales Road in 1988
- Credit: Archant
Prince of Wales Road, Norwich
- Credit: Archant
Prince of Wales looking towards the city centre
- Credit: Archant
Become a Supporter
This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.
Become a Supporter