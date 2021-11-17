Why are their poppies on street lights across city suburb?
- Credit: Jacqui Knights
War heroes are being celebrated in a city estate through a poignant street display.
Around 100 poppies are up on street lights along the main roads throughout Queen's Hills in Costessey on the edge of the city.
The community-led idea has so far raised £361 for the Royal British Legion from public donations via an online fundraiser.
Some £500 will also be donated by the estate's Co-op store, which is still under construction.
Jacqui Knights, 35, a childminder from the estate who is involved in the display, said: "I think they look magnificent. They have had a warm response from the community.
"It is a bit different and I hope it becomes an annual event.
"We have a lot of serving military personnel and veterans who live on the estate."
Sharon Blundell, Norfolk County Council member who lives in Queen's Hills, said: "The solders did a great thing for us and should not be forgotten."
To donate visit https://gofund.me/8fb1b48f
