Why are their poppies on street lights across city suburb?

A poppy on a street light on the Queen's Hills estate in Costessey - Credit: Jacqui Knights

War heroes are being celebrated in a city estate through a poignant street display.

Around 100 poppies are up on street lights along the main roads throughout Queen's Hills in Costessey on the edge of the city.

The community-led idea has so far raised £361 for the Royal British Legion from public donations via an online fundraiser.

Some £500 will also be donated by the estate's Co-op store, which is still under construction.

Jacqui Knights who is involved with an estate-wide poppy display - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Jacqui Knights, 35, a childminder from the estate who is involved in the display, said: "I think they look magnificent. They have had a warm response from the community.

"It is a bit different and I hope it becomes an annual event.

"We have a lot of serving military personnel and veterans who live on the estate."

District and county councillor Sharon Blundell with her husband Gary Blundell, vice-chairman of Costessey Town Council, who live in Queen's Hills estate in Costessey - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Sharon Blundell, Norfolk County Council member who lives in Queen's Hills, said: "The solders did a great thing for us and should not be forgotten."

To donate visit https://gofund.me/8fb1b48f








