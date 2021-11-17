News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Why are their poppies on street lights across city suburb?

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 7:00 AM November 17, 2021
A poppy on a street light on the Queen's Hills estate in Costessey

War heroes are being celebrated in a city estate through a poignant street display.

Around 100 poppies are up on street lights along the main roads throughout Queen's Hills in Costessey on the edge of the city.

The community-led idea has so far raised £361 for the Royal British Legion from public donations via an online fundraiser.

Some £500 will also be donated by the estate's Co-op store, which is still under construction.

Jacqui and Henry Knights, who are running a Christmas stocking community scheme.

Jacqui Knights, 35, a childminder from the estate who is involved in the display, said: "I think they look magnificent. They have had a warm response from the community.

"It is a bit different and I hope it becomes an annual event.

"We have a lot of serving military personnel and veterans who live on the estate."

Sharon Blundell with her husband Gary Blundell, who live on Queen's Hills estate in Costessey

Sharon Blundell, Norfolk County Council member who lives in Queen's Hills, said: "The solders did a great thing for us and should not be forgotten."

To donate visit https://gofund.me/8fb1b48f



