Gallery

George Michael fans arrive at Carrow Road / NCFC for the concert. L>R Paula Hayes and Lisa Riley Photo:Antony Kelly Copy:Mark Nicholls For: EDP news EDP pics © 2007 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

Dramatic fanfare and delirious excitement heralded pop superstar George Michael's appearance at Carrow Road in 2007.

The eagerly-anticipated gig on June 12 followed his performance at the first-ever concert held in the new Wembley Stadium the weekend before.

Singer, George Michael on stage performing at Norwich City Football Club ground at Carrow Road in Norwich, Norfolk. Picture: James Bass For: EDP/ EN NEWS EDP Pics © 2007 Tel: (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

Singer, George Michael on stage performing at Norwich City Football Club ground at Carrow Road in Norwich, Norfolk. Picture: James Bass For: EDP/ EN NEWS EDP Pics © 2007 Tel: (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

Pop diva Sophie Ellis Bextor opened the show and won support from the home crowd when she declared that her outfit for the evening – a green mini dress – was a nod to the Canaries’ strip.

George Michael fans arrive at Carrow Road / NCFC for the concert. L>R Hannah Harvey and Sharon Hodgson Photo:Antony Kelly Copy:Mark Nicholls For: EDP news EDP pics © 2007 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

George Michael fans arrive at Carrow Road / NCFC for the concert. Photo:Antony Kelly Copy:Mark Nicholls For: EDP news EDP pics © 2007 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

However, for readers who attended, you might recall that her knowledge of the words to On The Ball City was a bit patchy.

Mexican waves rippled around the stadium before George stepped on stage and despite ominous clouds, the weather held out so he could unleash a torrent of hits for the crowd.

Singer, George Michael on stage performing at Norwich City Football Club ground at Carrow Road in Norwich, Norfolk. Picture: James Bass For: EDP/ EN NEWS EDP Pics © 2007 Tel: (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

George Michael fans arrive at Carrow Road / NCFC for the concert. Sally Daniel shelters from the rain Photo:Antony Kelly Copy:Mark Nicholls For: EDP news EDP pics © 2007 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

Please enjoy these photos from the Evening News archive of that spine-tingling performance in Norwich. Perhaps you can spot yourself or someone you know in the pictures.

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.

George Michael fans arrive at Carrow Road / NCFC for the concert. L>R Denise Ball and Jo Andrews Photo:Antony Kelly Copy:Mark Nicholls For: EDP news EDP pics © 2007 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

George Michael fans arrive at Carrow Road / NCFC for the concert. Photo:Antony Kelly Copy:Mark Nicholls For: EDP news EDP pics © 2007 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

George Michael fans arrive at Carrow Road / NCFC for the concert. Photo:Antony Kelly Copy:Mark Nicholls For: EDP news EDP pics © 2007 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

George Michael fans arrive at Carrow Road / NCFC for the concert. L>R Inna Millward, Margarite Reed and Svetlana Mukhima Photo:Antony Kelly Copy:Mark Nicholls For: EDP news EDP pics © 2007 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

George Michael fans arrive at Carrow Road / NCFC for the concert. Photo:Antony Kelly Copy:Mark Nicholls For: EDP news EDP pics © 2007 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

George Michael fans arrive at Carrow Road / NCFC for the concert.L>R Heidi Harvey and Kelly Clarke Photo:Antony Kelly Copy:Mark Nicholls For: EDP news EDP pics © 2007 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

George Michael fans arrive at Carrow Road / NCFC for the concert. Fan Kelly Clarke arrives at Carrow Road. The last time she saw George Michael was at Wembley Stadium. Photo:Antony Kelly Copy:Mark Nicholls For: EDP news EDP pics © 2007 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

George Michael fans arrive at Carrow Road / NCFC for the concert. Photo:Antony Kelly Copy:Mark Nicholls For: EDP news EDP pics © 2007 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

George Michael fans arrive at Carrow Road / NCFC for the concert. Photo:Antony Kelly Copy:Mark Nicholls For: EDP news EDP pics © 2007 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

Singer, George Michael on stage performing at Norwich City Football Club ground at Carrow Road in Norwich, Norfolk. Picture: James Bass For: EDP/ EN NEWS EDP Pics © 2007 Tel: (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007