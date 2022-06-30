Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
A look back at Norwich's much missed Mexican mecca, Pedro's

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:32 PM June 30, 2022
GOING OUT - PEDRO'S, CHAPELFIELD GARDENS. THE STAFF MAKE SURE THAT COSTOMERS KNOW THE WAY IN! L-R: M

Staff point the way to the restaurant's new entrance in the 2000s. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

It was a Norwich favourite which served Mexican meals to city folk for almost 30 years, but what can you remember about Pedro's?

The restaurant opened in the late-1980s offering tacos and burritos, which was something completely new for the area.

Diners would traditionally don a sombrero before being seated at their table to take a look through an extensive menu of Mexican treats.

If the restaurant was busy, customers would be taken to a small bar in the corner for a tipple before their meal.

When its closure was announced in 2019, there was sadness about the news across the city.

The restaurant now has new owners and has been turned into Harry's Burger Bar.


