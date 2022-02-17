Gallery
A look back at when Pizza Hut opened its Orford Place restaurant
- Credit: Norwich Evening News
In the late 1980s a newcomer from overseas arrived on the Norwich food scene.
American fast food chain Pizza Hut opened in Orford Place in 1987, choosing to celebrate this moment with a giant pizza.
At the time Pizza Hut was opening a restaurant every week in the UK amid rapid expansion plans.
To celebrate its opening, a Norwich Evening News competition was held to see who would get to have the first slice.
It was won by Helen Smith, 14, who said at the time: "I never used to like pizzas because I don't like tomatoes, then I tried one and now I love them - even the tomato because it is cooked."
Pizza Hut remained open at Orford Place until October 2020 when it closed for good and was replaced by another American fast food chain, Five Guys.
Do you remember when the restaurant opened?