A look back at when Pizza Hut opened its Orford Place restaurant

Gallery

Do you remember the opening of Pizza Hut in Norwich city centre in the 1980s? - Credit: Norwich Evening News

In the late 1980s a newcomer from overseas arrived on the Norwich food scene.

American fast food chain Pizza Hut opened in Orford Place in 1987, choosing to celebrate this moment with a giant pizza.

At the time Pizza Hut was opening a restaurant every week in the UK amid rapid expansion plans.

To celebrate its opening, a Norwich Evening News competition was held to see who would get to have the first slice.

It was won by Helen Smith, 14, who said at the time: "I never used to like pizzas because I don't like tomatoes, then I tried one and now I love them - even the tomato because it is cooked."

A clipping from 1987 from Norwich Evening News, covering the opening of the Pizza Hut restaurant. - Credit: Archant

Pizza Hut remained open at Orford Place until October 2020 when it closed for good and was replaced by another American fast food chain, Five Guys.

Do you remember when the restaurant opened?

A great array of 80s hair styles were on display at the opening of Pizza Hut in Orford Place in 1987 - Credit: Archant

An impressively large pizza was served at Pizza Hut's opening event in 1987 in Norwich city centre - Credit: Archant

Helen Smith, 14, trying a slice of pizza at the opening of Pizza Hut in 1987 - Credit: Archant

Across the road from Pizza Hut was Pizza Land, which is now Bella Italia. - Credit: Archant

Diners enjoying a meal at Pizza Land in Red Lion Street - Credit: Archant

The Pizza Hut restaurant in the city centre in 2003. - Credit: Archant







