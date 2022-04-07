Did you spend a night out at Time in Norwich?

Gallery

It welcomed guests including Girls Aloud and Boy George - but can you remember when Time nightclub in Norwich was bustling with partygoers?

Situated in Wherry Road in the city's Riverside area, the club opened in December 1999 with the rest of the area's leisure facilities.

It quickly established itself as one of the city's most popular nightclubs, hosting a live performance from Girls Aloud and welcoming Boy George as a guest DJ.

It later became known as Lava & Ignite, Project and Wonderland before eventually becoming the Gravity trampoline park.