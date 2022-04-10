Did you spend a night out at Ritzy's?

It has been known as 5th Avenue, the Samson and Hercules and Ikon down the years, but can you remember dancing the night away at Ritzy's in Norwich?

Located on Tombland, the venue was one of the city's most prominent nightclubbing spots from the 1940s to the 1990s as it underwent dozens of name changes.

It was best known as Ritzy's though, which was the name that saw the club attract celebrity's including Jason Donovan and Pete Waterman through its doors.

The venue later reopened as the Mortgage Advice Bureau in 2021.