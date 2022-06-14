Gallery
Take a look back at the Norwich park overlooked by three wise monkeys
Nestled between Aylsham Road and Angel Road, there is a green oasis that has been enjoyed by thousands of city folk throughout the decades.
Originally known as Catton Recreation Ground when it opened in 1904, Waterloo Park received its new name in 1933.
This came after Captain Arnold Edward Sandys-Winsch redeveloped it during his tenure as the Norwich Park's Superintendent.
It offered visitors a space to enjoy recreation and relaxation.
There were football pitches, grass tennis courts, bowling greens and a children's playground. For those seeking a more leisurely experience, there were formal gardens - including the longest flower border in the city - a bandstand, a pavilion, pergola walks, and colonnades.
In 2002 some cheeky characters joined the park on top of the pavilion, which was built between 1929-1933.
Original plans for the building included a monkey statue, but it wasn't until 70 years later one arrived as part of the Historic Parks Project to renovate the city's green spaces.
Norwich artist Alex Johannsen put a 21st-century twist on the three wise monkeys parable. One animal poised with a camera, "seeing no evil", another with headphones on "hearing no evil", and the third with a telephone, "speaking no evil."
We hope you enjoyed these old photos of Waterloo Park from our archive and that they bring back many happy memories.
