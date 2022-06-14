Gallery

Nestled between Aylsham Road and Angel Road, there is a green oasis that has been enjoyed by thousands of city folk throughout the decades.

Originally known as Catton Recreation Ground when it opened in 1904, Waterloo Park received its new name in 1933.

A beautiful shot of Waterloo Park, Norwich. - Credit: Archant Library

The herbaceous borders at Waterloo Park in Norwich are a fine show for this time of year. The head gardener Mr J Ireson is seen here with the gardeners cutting the hedges. Date: July 23, 1952. - Credit: Archant

This came after Captain Arnold Edward Sandys-Winsch redeveloped it during his tenure as the Norwich Park's Superintendent.

It offered visitors a space to enjoy recreation and relaxation.

There were football pitches, grass tennis courts, bowling greens and a children's playground. For those seeking a more leisurely experience, there were formal gardens - including the longest flower border in the city - a bandstand, a pavilion, pergola walks, and colonnades.

Anyone for tennis? People with rackets in Waterloo Park. Date: July 1962. - Credit: Archant Library

Families enjoying the May sunshine at Waterloo Park in Norwich. Date: May 23, 1956. - Credit: Archant Library

Children playing on a roundabout in Waterloo Park in Norwich on August 18, 1983. - Credit: Archant Library

Children enjoying the water at Waterloo Park, Norwich. Date: August 6, 1981. - Credit: Archant Library

In 2002 some cheeky characters joined the park on top of the pavilion, which was built between 1929-1933.

Original plans for the building included a monkey statue, but it wasn't until 70 years later one arrived as part of the Historic Parks Project to renovate the city's green spaces.

Norwich artist Alex Johannsen put a 21st-century twist on the three wise monkeys parable. One animal poised with a camera, "seeing no evil", another with headphones on "hearing no evil", and the third with a telephone, "speaking no evil."

Alex Johannsen with her Three Wise Monkeys sculpture, that will be displayed in Waterloo Park. Date: May 12, 2001. - Credit: Archant Library

The three wise monkeys sculpture on top of the Waterloo Park Pavilion in Norwich - (left to right) see no evil, think no evil and hear no evil. Date: 2002. - Credit: Archant Library



With a canopy of pink cherry blossom overhead, this roadway through Waterloo Park in Norwich provides a pleasant picture. It also provides plenty of work for the gardener who has to keep the resulting carpet of the fallen blossom under control - Norwich. Date: May 8, 1971. - Credit: Archant Library

Youngsters enjoying the sunshine and cool water in the paddling pool at Waterloo Park, Norwich. Date: July 5, 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

Cherry trees at Waterloo Park, Norwich in 1966 - Credit: Archant

Folk concert in Waterloo Park, Norwich in 1991. - Credit: Archant

A young girl with her dog poses for our photographer beneath an arcade of pink cherry blossom in Waterloo Park, Norwich, while in the background a group of children look on in April 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

Waterloo Park , Norwich Autumn scene. Date: October 16, 2003. Photo: Nick Butcher. - Credit: Archant Library

Waterloo Park in Norwich. Date: 2005. Pictures: SONYA BROWN. - Credit: Archant Library

Waterloo Park in Norwich. Photo Simon Finlay. - Credit: Acrhant Library

Waterloo Park in Norwich. Photo: Simon Finlay. - Credit: Archant Library

Waterloo Park in Norwich. Photo Simon Finlay. - Credit: Archant Library



