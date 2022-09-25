Rare pictures give a glimpse into Norwich's industrial past

The downstream side of New Mills, pictured in 1897 after the demolition of the old mill buildings. Note the boys to the right skinny-dipping? - Credit: Mike Adcock Collection in care of Norwich Heritage Projects

On a cold morning in March 1898, the mayor of Norwich, the town clerk and members of the sewerage committee gathered at the corner of Barn Road and Westwick Street and…then proceeded to descend through a manhole cover to the murky depths below.

Why?

They were there to inspect and celebrate a new-fangled piece of heavy machinery that had been installed as part of an extensive modernisation programme designed to bring Norwich into the 20th century.

The “refuse destructor" in the corporation yard near to New Mills - Credit: Mike Adcock Collection in care of Norwich Heritage Projects

Showing the Shone ejector - Credit: Mike Adcock Collection in care of Norwich Heritage Projects

These rare historic photographs of New Mills we are sharing with you come from the Mike Adcock Collection now in the care of the Norwich Heritage Projects run by Frances and Michael Holmes.

Geologist, historian and author Matthew Williams explains that deep underground they witnessed the hissing work of a Shone ejector, a remarkable invention that enabled sewage to be moved uphill from low-lying parts of the city and deposited into higher-level sewers able to take the filth away by gravity.

Among those present was Arthur Collins, the brilliant City Engineer, who 20 years later was working on the river widening plan we featured a few weeks ago on its 100th anniversary.

He was there with his assistant Mr Marshall and Messrs Delves, Millett and Rose representing the various contractors who had helped to get the ejector built.

New Mills Engine House. 1898. - Credit: Mike Adcock Collection in care of Norwich Heritage Projects

After ascending back into the daylight the party walked the short distance across to the newly-completed New Mills Engine House, not just to inspect another vital part of the new sewerage system.

“The secret ingredient that made Shone ejectors work was a continuous support of compassed air, and the New Mills building was an act of design genius to make use of the power in the River Wensum,” said Matt.

“The new engine house replaced the centuries old watermill buildings on the weir, and contained turbines set in the river sluices that generated the compressed air to be piped across the city in a 9-inch steel pipe.

“Even the designers were nervous that there would not always be enough river power available, so a nearby building was converted to house a ‘refuse destructor,’ an incinerator designed to burn domestic rubbish and provide back-up power when needed,” explained Matt.

New Mills Engine House soon after it was built. - Credit: Mike Adcock Collection in care of Norwich Heritage Projects

At a gathering of local dignitaries tributes were paid to Arthur Collins, a man with extraordinary vision, and later the same year members of the Association of Municipal and County Engineers came to Norwich to see what he and his colleagues had achieved in Norwich, a happy hunting ground for the nation’s top engineers.

“The city of Norwich should be proud to have a gentleman with the engineering ability of Mr Collins to assist them in overcoming the difficulties to be encountered, and his name would be remembered in the city long after he had ceased to be connected with it.

“The wonderful photographs were all taken for the official report that showed what a progressive and forward-thinking city Norwich was when it came to public sanitation and many other fields. Do we still remember Mr Collins?” asks Matt.

A man who learnt his engineering skills on railway, tunnel and bridge projects across the country he lived in a house at the top of Carrow Hill and must have had great satisfaction in gazing across a city over which he had so much practical and beneficial influence.