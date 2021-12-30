Through the years: New Year's Eve celebrations in Norwich

Published:
11:55 AM December 30, 2021
While the rise of Omicron may have put a damper on this year's celebrations, you can still get in the new year spirit by taking a look back at some of the city's best parties and celebrations from years gone by.
Were you there when revellers packed the city centre to see in the millennium? Then perhaps you can spot yourself in this collection of pictures from our archives.
Other pictures include parties in nightclubs back in the 60s and 70s and the new year candle Labyrinth from 2000.
We've even got pictures of the police out on their rounds on what is one of their busiest nights of the year.
Gentleman's Walk on New Year's Eve 1999.
- Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers
The dance stage at the Haymarket in Norwich on New Year's Eve 1999.
- Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers
Norwich International Club on New Year's Eve 1970.
- Credit: Archant
Katie Hart and her friend Ellen Topping in Norwich 2006.
- Credit: Archant
New Year's Eve in Norwich in 2006, landlady Rita at the Adam and Eve with punters.
- Credit: Archant
The dance stage at the Haymarket in Norwich on New Year's Eve in 2000.
- Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers
Norwich Cathedral and the candle Labyrinth on New Year's Eve in 2000.
- Credit: EDP © 2000
The 1969 Caledonian New Year's Eve ball in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library
- Credit: Archant Library
Castle fireworks on New Year's Eve.
- Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers
Girls out celebrating the New Year in Norwich in 2007.
- Credit: Archant
Partiers in Prince of Wales Road on New Year's Eve in 2007.
- Credit: Archant
Partiers enjoying New Year's Eve 2007.
- Credit: Archant
Friends dancing in Chicago's on New Year's Eve 2007.
- Credit: Archant
Policing Prince of Wales Road on New Year's Eve 2007 in Norwich.
- Credit: Archant
