Through the years: New Year's Eve celebrations in Norwich

While the rise of Omicron may have put a damper on this year's celebrations, you can still get in the new year spirit by taking a look back at some of the city's best parties and celebrations from years gone by.

Were you there when revellers packed the city centre to see in the millennium? Then perhaps you can spot yourself in this collection of pictures from our archives.

Other pictures include parties in nightclubs back in the 60s and 70s and the new year candle Labyrinth from 2000.

We've even got pictures of the police out on their rounds on what is one of their busiest nights of the year.

Gentleman's Walk on New Year's Eve 1999. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

The dance stage at the Haymarket in Norwich on New Year's Eve 1999. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Norwich International Club on New Year's Eve 1970. - Credit: Archant

Katie Hart and her friend Ellen Topping in Norwich 2006. - Credit: Archant

New Year's Eve in Norwich in 2006, landlady Rita at the Adam and Eve with punters. - Credit: Archant

The dance stage at the Haymarket in Norwich on New Year's Eve in 2000. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Norwich Cathedral and the candle Labyrinth on New Year's Eve in 2000. - Credit: EDP © 2000

The 1969 Caledonian New Year's Eve ball in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Castle fireworks on New Year's Eve. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Girls out celebrating the New Year in Norwich in 2007. - Credit: Archant

Partiers in Prince of Wales Road on New Year's Eve in 2007. - Credit: Archant

Partiers enjoying New Year's Eve 2007. - Credit: Archant

Friends dancing in Chicago's on New Year's Eve 2007. - Credit: Archant

Policing Prince of Wales Road on New Year's Eve 2007 in Norwich. - Credit: Archant



