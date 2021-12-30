News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Through the years: New Year's Eve celebrations in Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:55 AM December 30, 2021
people throng Norwich City Centre on New Year's Eve for Millennium celebrations

People pack in to Norwich City Centre on New Year's Eve for millennium celebrations. - Credit: Archant

While the rise of Omicron may have put a damper on this year's celebrations, you can still get in the new year spirit by taking a look back at some of the city's best parties and celebrations from years gone by.

Were you there when revellers packed the city centre to see in the millennium? Then perhaps you can spot yourself in this collection of pictures from our archives.

Other pictures include parties in nightclubs back in the 60s and 70s and the new year candle Labyrinth from 2000.

We've even got pictures of the police out on their rounds on what is one of their busiest nights of the year.

THE HUSSTLE AND BUSSTLE OF GENTLEMAN'S WALK ON NEW YEARS EVE, NORWICH.

Gentleman's Walk on New Year's Eve 1999. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

THE DANCE STAGE AT THE HAYMARKET ON NEW YEARS EVE, NORWICH.

The dance stage at the Haymarket in Norwich on New Year's Eve 1999. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Norwich International Club on New Year's Eve 1970.

Norwich International Club on New Year's Eve 1970. - Credit: Archant

New Years Eve around Norwich 2006.kATIE hART AND HER BEST FRIEND ELLEN TOPPING.Pictures:SONYA BR

Katie Hart and her friend Ellen Topping in Norwich 2006. - Credit: Archant

New Years Eve around Norwich 2006.Landlady Rita at the Adam and Eve with punters.Pictures:SONYA

New Year's Eve in Norwich in 2006, landlady Rita at the Adam and Eve with punters. - Credit: Archant

THE DANCE STAGE AT THE HAYMARKET ON NEW YEARS EVE, NORWICH. 31.12.00 LR

The dance stage at the Haymarket in Norwich on New Year's Eve in 2000. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Norwich Cathedral and the candle Labyrinth on New Years Eve. edp 1.1.01 SF

Norwich Cathedral and the candle Labyrinth on New Year's Eve in 2000. - Credit: EDP © 2000

Caledonian New Year's Eve ball, Norwich. 31/12/1969. Picture: Archant Library

The 1969 Caledonian New Year's Eve ball in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Cathedral and the candle Labyrinth on New Years Eve. 31.12.00 SF

Norwich Cathedral and the candle Labyrinth on New Years Eve in 2000. - Credit: EDP © 2000

THE FIREWORKS ON THE CASTLE ON NEW YEARS EVE, NORWICH.

Castle fireworks on New Year's Eve. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

New Year's Eve in Norwich 2007-08Girls out celebrating the New Year in NorwichPictures: Adrian

Girls out celebrating the New Year in Norwich in 2007. - Credit: Archant

Policing Prince of Wales Road on New Year's Eve in Norwich Revellers enjoying New Year's Eve 2007/

Partiers in Prince of Wales Road on New Year's Eve in 2007. - Credit: Archant

Policing Prince of Wales Road on New Year's Eve in Norwich Revellers enjoying New Year's Eve 2007/

Partiers enjoying New Year's Eve 2007. - Credit: Archant

Policing Prince of Wales Road on New Year's Eve in Norwich Dancing in Chicago''sPictures: Adrian

Friends dancing in Chicago's on New Year's Eve 2007. - Credit: Archant

Policing Prince of Wales Road on New Year's Eve in Norwich Pictures: Adrian JuddCopy:Mark nichol

Policing Prince of Wales Road on New Year's Eve 2007 in Norwich. - Credit: Archant


