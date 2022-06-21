A look through the tasty past of Fatso's in Norwich and Great Yarmouth

Gallery

It has become a Norwich institution, with its Big Boss Burger, 1920s décor, and mafia mascot - but what are your memories of Fatso's?

The company had restaurants in Norwich and Great Yarmouth, but now only one remains in Salhouse Road in Sprowston after its Riverside branch closed on Sunday.

Its Sprowston restaurant has been open for more than 20 years, while the Riverside branch had been trading since 2019.

Through the years the Sprowston site has been a favourite among Norwich City football players from Darrel Russell to Darren Eadie.

Fatso's also used to have a restaurant on the current site of Popworld in Prince of Wales Road and for some 30 years boasted a Great Yarmouth site in King Street.

When the Yarmouth branch closed in 2017, a collection of memorabilia from its interior was sold at auction.