A look back through centuries of history at Norwich Easter Fair

With Norwich's Easter Fair entering its last day today, here are some classic pictures of fairs gone by.

From the 17th century, the fair was held on Norwich Cattle Market, having previously been held as a horse and cattle fair at the city's Saxon market place in Tombland.

The fair moved to its current location in Chapelfield Gardens in 1999, after several petitions tried to prevent the change of location.

Before today's high octane fun of rollercoasters, haunted houses and hook-a-duck, fairs tended to offer freakshows and novelty acts.

In 1955 the fair boasted 18-year-old Annie Black, of Hoxton, who sat reading in a 10ft high bottle for the duration of the fair.

Other attractions from yesteryear included cake walks - a Victorian favourite attraction where people tried to walk to the end of a wobbly board.