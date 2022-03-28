Prepare for a beer in the sun with our old pictures of Norwich pub gardens

Owners Steve and Karen Fiske enjoy a beer after the Whalebone opened its walled garden in 2011. - Credit: Archant

The sun is out and where better to enjoy it than in one of Norwich's glorious beer gardens.

From the Whalebone to the Garden House, the city and its surrounding area is filled with great gardens to soak up the sun in.

When lockdown ended, the pub garden was, for many, the first step back to normality, with many braving freezing temperatures to have their first pint in months.

The venues offer an alfresco alternative to indoor drinking, but they haven't always been relaxing: the Waveney Inn - in Burgh St Peter, south Norfolk - once had a zoological garden with wild bears and camels to entertain drinkers.