Prepare for a beer in the sun with our old pictures of Norwich pub gardens
Published: 5:32 PM March 28, 2022
- Credit: Archant
The sun is out and where better to enjoy it than in one of Norwich's glorious beer gardens.
From the Whalebone to the Garden House, the city and its surrounding area is filled with great gardens to soak up the sun in.
When lockdown ended, the pub garden was, for many, the first step back to normality, with many braving freezing temperatures to have their first pint in months.
The venues offer an alfresco alternative to indoor drinking, but they haven't always been relaxing: the Waveney Inn - in Burgh St Peter, south Norfolk - once had a zoological garden with wild bears and camels to entertain drinkers.