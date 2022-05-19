Gunge and topless bartenders: A look back at Norwich's Rick's Place

It was one of the city's wildest nightclubs, with its own gunge machine, topless bartenders and aerial advertising, but can you remember Rick's Place in Norwich?

The club started life as Scamps in the 1970s, before becoming Rick's Place in the 1980s, the bar eventually closed about 10 years ago.

During its lifetime, the club hosted a number of wacky events on nights hosted by Vibe FM, including one competition which saw drinkers challenged to put as many pegs as possible on a man in a minute.

When the club needed advertising in late 1980s, it even employed the services of a wingwalker to fly over the skies of Norwich.

The club was also known as Destiny and Deja Vu during its time in business.

