Can you spot yourself at these Lord Mayor's Processions of the past?

Gallery

It's one of Norwich's most anticipated events, with colourful creations making their way through the city, but what can you remember from Lord Mayor's Processions of the past?

From the large floats packed with pirates and special effects of old, to the modern home-made eco-friendly floats of today, the parade has always had something to appeal to everyone.

The procession as we know it today began in 1977, but the history of the event dates back to medieval times when it was a celebration of St George's Day.

It used to feature over 100 attractions, but in recent years, the number of floats has fallen to just over 50 and the campaign aims to encourage businesses, charities and organisations in the city to get involved with their procession for the enjoyment of the people of Norwich.

This year's Lord Mayor's Celebrations are being held between Friday, July 1 and Sunday, July 3.