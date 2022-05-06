Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Take a look back at decades of fun and games at Eaton Park

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:09 AM May 6, 2022
FILE PICTURE OF EATON PARK BOATING LAKE IN 1950.

Children watch on as a model boat sails at Eaton Park boating lake in the 1950s. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

It is the first stop for city folk during a heatwave, with tennis courts, a golf course and even a miniature railway, but what are your favourite memories of Eaton Park in Norwich?

The park was opened by the Prince of Wales in 1928 with hundreds gathering around the pavilion and bandstand to see the prince cut the tape.

It has since gone on to become a favourite among Norwich sportspeople and marine modellers with its large boating lake regularly attracting a crowd.

Boating competitions have been held at the park since the 1950s along with fetes, Santa runs and other charity events.

The park's railway system is also very popular among children, with Pudsey Bear even visiting for a ride in the 2000s.

Use the arrows to navigate your way through the history of Eaton Park.

