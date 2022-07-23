From Time to Wonderland: Clubs we've loved and lost on Norwich's Riverside

Gallery

It is now packed with restaurants, a cinema and a bowling alley - but in the recent past Riverside was a key part of Norwich nightlife.

From football fans flocking to Squares to watch an England match to students looking to party at Wonderland, the area had something for everyone.

Lava also doubled as the venue for boxing matches involving stars such as Sam Sexton and Amir Khan, while Time once hosted Girls Aloud and Boy George.

What are your memories of clubbing in the area?