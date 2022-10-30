A look back at six decades of 'hamburger heaven', Captain America's

It is one of Norwich's longest standing burger joints, serving in the city since 1972.

Captain America's hamburger heaven was opened by Mike Howell in the 1970s.

Despite it being difficult to imagine in this day and age the joint with its exotic names was one on its own.

So what can you remember from six decades of Captain America's?

When it opened queues of customers stretched all the way along the street, with the business becoming one of the busiest in the city.

Nowadays it is owned by Chris Williams, who recently spent £15,000 on refurbishment work to bring the site in to the 2020s.

He described the refurbishment by saying: "If you bought a frock in 1972, you aren't still going to wear it in 2021."