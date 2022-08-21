Can you remember shopping for all the family at C&A in Norwich?

Gallery

Shoppers wait to be served during the 1990s. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Shops have come and gone in Norwich over the years, but can you remember C&A in the city centre?

C&A, which stands for children and adults, was located in Haymarket from 1991 to 2000 and served hundreds of customers every day.

Use the arrows to scroll through the history of C&A in Norwich.

The Norwich store officially closed in 2001 and the chain left the UK market a year later.

Former staff members say the Norwich store was a "great place to work" with "special" people.

Charity events, treasure hunts, sponsored walks, day trips to London were a regular occurrence, with workers even putting on Christmas shows.











