Can you remember shopping for all the family at C&A in Norwich?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:30 AM August 21, 2022
THE SCENE IN C&A'S NORWICH STORE YESTERDAY(FRI).

Shoppers wait to be served during the 1990s. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Shops have come and gone in Norwich over the years, but can you remember C&A in the city centre?

C&A, which stands for children and adults, was located in Haymarket from 1991 to 2000 and served hundreds of customers every day.

The Norwich store officially closed in 2001 and the chain left the UK market a year later.

Former staff members say the Norwich store was a "great place to work" with "special" people.

Charity events, treasure hunts, sponsored walks, day trips to London were a regular occurrence, with workers even putting on Christmas shows.




