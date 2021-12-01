News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

IN PICTURES: The last pub overlooking Norwich Market

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 4:13 PM December 1, 2021
Sir Garnet Wolseley pub overlooking Norwich Market stalls with St Peter Mancroft church in the background

The Sir Garnet Wolseley pub overlooking Norwich Market stalls with St Peter Mancroft church in the background. Date unknown. - Credit: Archant Library

Evening News achieve editor, Ben Craske, takes a look back at one of the city's favourite boozers

In 1884 20 pubs faced Norwich Market but today only one of them remains.

These days the pub is called The Garnet. But if you enjoyed a few tipples there before 2012, you might still call it the Sir Garnet Wolseley or perhaps just the Sir Garnet.

The boozer has always proudly stood next Norwich Market's stalls with stunning views across the colourful shopping hotspot from upstairs. 

Sir Garnet Wolseley pub on Gentlemans Walk next to Norwich Market in 2007

Looking back at the Sir Garnet Wolseley pub on Gentlemans Walk next to Norwich Market in 2007. - Credit: Archant Library

The Sir Garnet Wolseley, City Hall and Norwich Market seen at night on November 23, 1957.

The Sir Garnet Wolseley, City Hall and Norwich Market seen at night on November 23, 1957. - Credit: Archant Library

The Garnet pub, formerly the Sir Garnet Wolseley seen from the stalls on Norwich Market in 2020.

The Garnet pub, formerly the Sir Garnet Wolseley seen from the stalls on Norwich Market in 2020. - Credit: Archant Library

The pub commenced trading in the mid-1800s as the Baron of Beef and before this the building partly served as a butcher. 

In 1874 it adopted the name Sir Garnet Wolseley - after Field Marshal Garnet Joseph Wolseley, 1st Viscount Wolseley.

One of the historic pubs in Norwich, the Sir Garnet Wolseley on January 6, 1981.

One of the historic pubs in Norwich, the Sir Garnet Wolseley on January 6, 1981. - Credit: Archant Library

Perhaps you have stopped here for a pint or passed it by as you hustled and bustled along Gentleman's Walk. 

The building has seen much change in our Fine City including the gradual decline of many nearby competitors.

Please enjoy these old photos and we hope they bring back fond memories from years gone by.

The view from the George Plunkett Room window overlooking Norwich Market at the Sir Garnet in 2016

The view from the George Plunkett Room window overlooking Norwich Market at the Sir Garnet. Date: 2016. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich at night: The Sir Garnet on Norwich Market place near Gentleman's Walk in 2013.

Norwich at night: The Sir Garnet on Norwich Market place near Gentleman's Walk in 2013. - Credit: Archant Library

The pub sign of the Sir Garnet Wolseley pub, now The Garnet, on Gentlemans Walk next to Norwich Market in 2007.

The pub sign of the Sir Garnet Wolseley pub, now The Garnet, on Gentlemans Walk next to Norwich Market in 2007. - Credit: Archant Library

Sir Garnet Wolseley pub on Gentlemans Walk next to Norwich Market. Date: 2007.

The Sir Garnet Wolseley pub on Gentlemans Walk next to Norwich Market. Date: 2007. - Credit: Archant Library

The Sir Garnet Wolseley pub just off Norwich Market and Gentleman's Walk in 2000.

The Sir Garnet Wolseley pub next to Norwich Market on Gentleman's Walk. Date: July 25, 2000. - Credit: Archant Library

Dave Curtis with his sandwich board outside the Sir Garnet Wolseley pub in Norwich, Norofolk

Dave Curtis with his sandwich board outside the Sir Garnet Wolseley pub in Norwich, Norofolk. Date: 2002. - Credit: Archant Library

The Sir Garnet pub close to Norwich Market was repainted and had a new sign written before its reopening in 2012.

The Sir Garnet pub close to Norwich Market was repainted and had a new sign written before its reopening. Date: June 29, 2012. - Credit: Archant Library

The Sir Garnet Wolseley pub next to Norwich Market on Gentleman's Walk. Date: July 25, 2000.

Can you remember drinking at the Sir Garnet Wolseley pub next to Norwich Market on Gentleman's Walk before it became The Garnet? Date: July 25, 2000. - Credit: Archant Library

The Sir Garnet Wolseley pub next to Norwich Market on Gentleman's Walk.

A To Let sign appeared at the Sir Garnet Wolseley pub next to Norwich Market on Gentleman's Walk. Date: July 25, 2000. - Credit: Archant Library

The Sir Garnet pub close to Norwich Market was repainted and had a new sign written before its reopening in 2012. 

The Sir Garnet pub close to Norwich Market was repainted and had a new sign written before its reopening. Date: June 29, 2012. - Credit: Archant Library

The 2016 Norwich City of Ale event is launched at the Sir Garnet by co-chairs Dawn Leeder and Phil Cutter

The 2016 Norwich City of Ale event is launched at the Sir Garnet by co-chairs Dawn Leeder and Phil Cutter and supporters, landlords and brewery owners. - Credit: Archant Library

The 2016 Norwich City of Ale event is launched at the Sir Garnet pub at Norwich Market near Gentleman's Walk. 

The 2016 Norwich City of Ale event is launched at the Sir Garnet pub at Norwich Market near Gentleman's Walk. - Credit: Archant Library

Beautiful rainbow balloons next to Norwich Market at the Sir Garnet pub during the 2020 lockdown.

Pictures from the Lockdown 2020 with beautiful rainbow balloons next to Norwich Market at the Sir Garnet pub. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant Library

  

