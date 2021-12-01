IN PICTURES: The last pub overlooking Norwich Market
- Credit: Archant Library
Evening News achieve editor, Ben Craske, takes a look back at one of the city's favourite boozers
In 1884 20 pubs faced Norwich Market but today only one of them remains.
These days the pub is called The Garnet. But if you enjoyed a few tipples there before 2012, you might still call it the Sir Garnet Wolseley or perhaps just the Sir Garnet.
The boozer has always proudly stood next Norwich Market's stalls with stunning views across the colourful shopping hotspot from upstairs.
The pub commenced trading in the mid-1800s as the Baron of Beef and before this the building partly served as a butcher.
In 1874 it adopted the name Sir Garnet Wolseley - after Field Marshal Garnet Joseph Wolseley, 1st Viscount Wolseley.
Perhaps you have stopped here for a pint or passed it by as you hustled and bustled along Gentleman's Walk.
The building has seen much change in our Fine City including the gradual decline of many nearby competitors.
Please enjoy these old photos and we hope they bring back fond memories from years gone by.