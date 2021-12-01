IN PICTURES: The last pub overlooking Norwich Market

The Sir Garnet Wolseley pub overlooking Norwich Market stalls with St Peter Mancroft church in the background. Date unknown. - Credit: Archant Library

Evening News achieve editor, Ben Craske, takes a look back at one of the city's favourite boozers

In 1884 20 pubs faced Norwich Market but today only one of them remains.

These days the pub is called The Garnet. But if you enjoyed a few tipples there before 2012, you might still call it the Sir Garnet Wolseley or perhaps just the Sir Garnet.

The boozer has always proudly stood next Norwich Market's stalls with stunning views across the colourful shopping hotspot from upstairs.

The pub commenced trading in the mid-1800s as the Baron of Beef and before this the building partly served as a butcher.

In 1874 it adopted the name Sir Garnet Wolseley - after Field Marshal Garnet Joseph Wolseley, 1st Viscount Wolseley.

Perhaps you have stopped here for a pint or passed it by as you hustled and bustled along Gentleman's Walk.

The building has seen much change in our Fine City including the gradual decline of many nearby competitors.

Please enjoy these old photos and we hope they bring back fond memories from years gone by.

Dave Curtis with his sandwich board outside the Sir Garnet Wolseley pub in Norwich, Norofolk. Date: 2002. - Credit: Archant Library

The Sir Garnet pub close to Norwich Market was repainted and had a new sign written before its reopening. Date: June 29, 2012. - Credit: Archant Library

The 2016 Norwich City of Ale event is launched at the Sir Garnet by co-chairs Dawn Leeder and Phil Cutter and supporters, landlords and brewery owners. - Credit: Archant Library

The 2016 Norwich City of Ale event is launched at the Sir Garnet pub at Norwich Market near Gentleman's Walk. - Credit: Archant Library