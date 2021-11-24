Gallery
In pictures: Step back in time to Norwich Airport in the 1980s
- Credit: Archant Library
Getting in or out of Norfolk is not always the smoothest journey - as we all know, Nelson's county is geographically out on a limb.
But since it officially opened in 1969, flights from Norwich Airport have started many happy holidays for people in the region.
And today we are turning back the clocks to visit Norwich Airport in the 1980s, an important decade of growth for the transportation hub.
In 1981 and1982 Eastern Airways started flights from Norwich to Heathrow and Gatwick Airport respectively.
The range of choice for package holidays increased as countries like Holland, Portugal and Yugoslavia joined the departure board in the decade too.
In 1983 an RAF Vulcan bomber retired to the City of Norwich Aviation Museum which was based on-site at the airport in those days.
By the mid-1980s passengers and officials alike lamented the limitations of the airport's terminal.
Norwich Airport became a limited company in 1987 which opened new doors for seeking investment in the facilities.
A year later the Queen Mother took a helicopter to Norwich Airport where she officially opened the transport hub’s new £5m terminal.
Please enjoy looking through these old photos from our archive and we hope they bring back fond memories of happy holidays in the 1980s.