In pictures: Step back in time to Norwich Airport in the 1980s

Getting in or out of Norfolk is not always the smoothest journey - as we all know, Nelson's county is geographically out on a limb.

But since it officially opened in 1969, flights from Norwich Airport have started many happy holidays for people in the region.

And today we are turning back the clocks to visit Norwich Airport in the 1980s, an important decade of growth for the transportation hub.

Passengers relaxing at the Norwich Airport cafeteria on July 16, 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

In 1981 and1982 Eastern Airways started flights from Norwich to Heathrow and Gatwick Airport respectively.

The range of choice for package holidays increased as countries like Holland, Portugal and Yugoslavia joined the departure board in the decade too.

In 1983 an RAF Vulcan bomber retired to the City of Norwich Aviation Museum which was based on-site at the airport in those days.

A bag search at the security gate while checking in at Norwich Airport on July 21, 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

By the mid-1980s passengers and officials alike lamented the limitations of the airport's terminal.

Norwich Airport became a limited company in 1987 which opened new doors for seeking investment in the facilities.

A year later the Queen Mother took a helicopter to Norwich Airport where she officially opened the transport hub’s new £5m terminal.

Norwich Airport became a limited company in 1987 and here, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother opens the new terminal building in 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Please enjoy looking through these old photos from our archive and we hope they bring back fond memories of happy holidays in the 1980s.

Maggie Turton and John Oxenford manning the Norwich Airport control tower on February 25, 1985. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Airport entrance hall. Date: February 25, 1985. - Credit: Archant Library

Actress Kathy Staff, who many may recognise as Nora Batty from the television series Last of the Summer Wine, visits Norwich Airport. Date: September 30, 1982. - Credit: Archant Library