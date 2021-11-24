News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

In pictures: Step back in time to Norwich Airport in the 1980s

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 6:00 AM November 24, 2021
The passenger check-in point at Norwich Airport in 1980

The passenger check-in at Norwich Airport. Date: January 10, 1980. - Credit: Archant Library

Getting in or out of Norfolk is not always the smoothest journey - as we all know, Nelson's county is geographically out on a limb.

But since it officially opened in 1969, flights from Norwich Airport have started many happy holidays for people in the region

And today we are turning back the clocks to visit Norwich Airport in the 1980s, an important decade of growth for the transportation hub.

Passengers relaxing at the Norwich Airport cafeteria on July 16, 1988.

Passengers relaxing at the Norwich Airport cafeteria on July 16, 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

In 1981 and1982 Eastern Airways started flights from Norwich to Heathrow and Gatwick Airport respectively. 

The range of choice for package holidays increased as countries like Holland, Portugal and Yugoslavia joined the departure board in the decade too.  

In 1983 an RAF Vulcan bomber retired to the City of Norwich Aviation Museum which was based on-site at the airport in those days.

Checking in at Norwich Airport on July 21, 1982.

A bag search at the security gate while checking in at Norwich Airport on July 21, 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

By the mid-1980s passengers and officials alike lamented the limitations of the airport's terminal.

Norwich Airport became a limited company in 1987 which opened new doors for seeking investment in the facilities.

Most Read

  1. 1 Road to close as HUNDREDS set to turn out to see city home light switch-on
  2. 2 Staff in disbelief after 100 cannabis plants uncovered in estate
  3. 3 Owner's surprise as puppy potentially born both female and male
  1. 4 Man guilty of causing ex 'severe psychological harm' avoids jail
  2. 5 Uber to launch new service in Norwich
  3. 6 'I've never been poorer - or happier': Woman quits property job to walk dogs
  4. 7 Police arrest wanted man in Norwich
  5. 8 Norwich McDonald's named best drive thru in UK
  6. 9 Canaries' crest designer stands by current logo amid rumours of redesign
  7. 10 'Terrified' rescue dog Pud still missing after 48 hour search

A year later the Queen Mother took a helicopter to Norwich Airport where she officially opened the transport hub’s new £5m terminal.

1988: The airport became a limited company in 1987.here, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother opens the

Norwich Airport became a limited company in 1987 and here, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother opens the new terminal building in 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Please enjoy looking through these old photos from our archive and we hope they bring back fond memories of happy holidays in the 1980s. 

Maggie Turton and John Oxenford manning the Norwich Airport control tower on February 25, 1985.

Maggie Turton and John Oxenford manning the Norwich Airport control tower on February 25, 1985. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Airport entrance hall in 1985

Norwich Airport entrance hall. Date: February 25, 1985. - Credit: Archant Library

Kathy Staff at Norwich airport. Date: September 30, 1982. 

Actress Kathy Staff, who many may recognise as Nora Batty from the television series Last of the Summer Wine, visits Norwich Airport. Date: September 30, 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

Red Arrows at Norwich Airport in November 1989

Red Arrows at Norwich Airport. Date: November 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Daf horsebox at Barn Road car park in Norwich.

Horsebox covered in parking tickets left abandoned in car park

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The new XO Kitchen is expected to open in November 

Norwich Live News

'Absolutely devastated' - Norwich restaurant broken into day after opening

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Christmas decorations on Mark Abbott's home last year. This year he says it will be even bigger and brighter

Christmas

Dad who used to be homeless decorates house with 16,000 Christmas lights

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Two pigeons killed in Norwich city centre

Man allegedly rips off heads of two pigeons using bare hands

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon