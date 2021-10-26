News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

Looking back at one of the city's favourite outdoor swimming pools

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 5:30 AM October 26, 2021   
Happy Days - All ages enjoy the open air swimming pool at Lakenham in 1967

Happy Days - all ages enjoy the open air swimming pool at Lakenham in south Norwich. Date: August 1967. - Credit: Archant Library

Almost thirty years have passed since the gates closed and water drained away. 

But many readers will have fond memories of the Lakenham outdoor swimming pool on Martineau Lane near The Cock pub

Can you remember visiting the Lakenham outdoor swimming pool when you were a child? Date: 1980s

Can you remember visiting the Lakenham outdoor swimming pool when you were a child? Date: 1980s - Credit: Archant Library

A crowded outdoor swimming pool at Lakenham, Norwich. Dated: August 1967.

A crowded outdoor swimming pool at Lakenham, Norwich. Dated: August 1967. - Credit: Archant Library

This beloved open-air pool opened in 1908. Generations of youngsters spent countless happy hours there splashing about and enjoying the sun - even if the water temperature was more Costa del Lakenham than Costa Del Sol.

Perhaps it was where you learned to swim and met dear friends - packed lunches in hand and some spare change for the snack shop if you were lucky.

Ray Hewitt giving swimming lessons at Lakenham outdoor swimming Pool in 1956.

Ray Hewitt giving swimming lessons at Lakenham outdoor swimming Pool in 1956. - Credit: Archant Library

Five Trowse boys on the high board at Lakenham open air swimming pool at Norwich in 1966.

Five Trowse boys on the high board at Lakenham open air swimming pool. (left to right) David Sparks, aged 11, Michael Stewart, aged 14, Peter Sparks, aged 9, Michael Debenham, aged 13 and 8 year old Russell Herring. Date: August 19, 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

You might remember jostling for space in the pool and scanning the crowd for a slither of concrete to lay down your towel. 

In 1992 it was announced that reopening required repairs at a cost of £100,000. The funds did not materialise and the Lakenham outdoor pool closed.

It may now be gone but please enjoy these old photos from the EDP archive and relish memories of happy days spent at the Lakenham outdoor swimming pool.  

Filling Lakenham outdoor swimming pool in 1953

Mr E W Wenn, foreman attendant, and Mr E Bowles, bath attendant, fill Lakenham Baths as they were known at the start of the outdoor swimming season in April 1953. The pool could hold about 355,000 gallons and it would take almost three days to fill before the first swimmers could take the plunge in May. - Credit: Archant Library

Friends playing at the Lakenham outdoor pool at Norwich in the 1980s.

Friends playing at the Lakenham outdoor pool at Norwich in the 1980s. - Credit: Archant Library

A quiet day at the outdoor swimming pool in Lakenham, which originally opened in 1908. Date: 1967.

A quiet day at the outdoor swimming pool in Lakenham, which originally opened in 1908. Date: 1967. - Credit: Archant Library

Splashing about at Lakenham outdoor swimming pool in Norwich, Norfolk on June 12, 1966.

Splashing about at Lakenham outdoor swimming pool in Norwich, Norfolk on June 12, 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

Boy stand on the diving board at Lakenham open air swimming pool in 1966.

Young boys on the diving board at the open air swimming pool in Lakenham, Norwich. Date: August 2, 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

A group of boys enjoying themselves at Lakenham outdoor swimming pool in Norwich on August 3, 1974.

A group of boys enjoying themselves at Lakenham outdoor swimming pool in Norwich. Date: August 3, 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

Pupils attended the Norwich Schools gala at Lakenham outdoor swimming pool in 1960.

Pupils attended the Norwich Schools gala at Lakenham outdoor swimming pool in 1960. - Credit: Archant Library

Lakenham open air swimming pool under reconstruction in 1951.

Lakenham open air swimming pool under reconstruction in 1951. - Credit: Archant Library

Spectators at a swimming gala at the outdoor swimming pool in Lakenham, Norwich in 1956.

Spectators at a swimming gala at the outdoor swimming pool in Lakenham, Norwich. Date: 1956. - Credit: Archant Library


