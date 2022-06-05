A look back at Norwich street parties through the years

While many of the city's street parties may have been washed out by Sunday's rain, we have taken a look back through the years at some previous celebrations on Norwich streets.

Norwich folk have always come out in numbers to celebrate royal occasions from revellers gathering in the street in 1953 to celebrate the Queen's coronation to more recent parties in honour of royal weddings.

In 2002, many gathered on the steps of the forum to watch jubilee celebrations on the big screen, while in 1981 many baked cakes and held parties to celebrate the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana.

And it is not just royal events which have prompted people to make their way out on to the streets, with thousands gathering to celebrate VE Day in 1945.

