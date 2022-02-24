Say cheese! Are you in these Norwich school photos from years gone by?

Published:
4:59 PM February 24, 2022
Some say they are the greatest days of your life, so can you spot yourself in our Norwich school photos from years gone by?
Our gallery features photos from the 1930s to the 1990s and includes cup-winning sports teams, hard-working art classes and school trips.
We've got students queuing for their lunch at Chapel Break Middle School and the school orchestra at Colman Road School, but what do you remember from your school days?
Tracy Landon, left, and Alison Cann, right, both 11, working on an architectural project at Gurney Middle School.
- Credit: Archant Library
Gurney Middle School on May 21, 1981.
- Credit: Archant Library
Fairway School in August 1986.
- Credit: Archant Library
Northfields First School in 1989.
- Credit: Archant Library
The orchestra at Colman Road School, Norwich, in 1958.
- Credit: Contributed
Wensum View School in Norwich of 1934 when they won the shield for athletics.
- Credit: Supplied
The football team at Old Catton School in Norwich of 1934.
- Credit: Frank Betts
Pupils at the former Carrow Hill School in Norwich. (date unknown)
- Credit: Archant
Pupils at the former Carrow Hill School in Norwich. (date unknown)
- Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers
Norwich Art School graphic design class in 1964.
- Credit: Archant Library
Under 12s football team at Falcon Junior School (previously Falcon Middle School), April 28, 1983.
- Credit: Archant Library
Falcon Junior School (previously Falcon Middle School) children ready to leave for a school trip, May 25, 1984.
- Credit: Archant Library