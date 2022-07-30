Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
The 100-year history behind city bowls club

Francis Redwood

Published: 7:00 AM July 30, 2022
Norfolk Bowling Club is celebrating its 100-year history at their Unthank Road venue.

A bowling club on the outskirts of the city centre is marking its centenary.

Shortly after the First World War the Norfolk County Bowling Association was founded by W.C. Webster, Arthur Rudd, and James Batterbee.

The trio decided to lay down a new green on which to play important bowls games on.

The Norfolk Bowling Club will be holding a celebratory exhibition match on July 30.

In 1922 the group of local businessmen secured land on Unthank Road and transformed the site into an outdoor bowling club with two full sized greens.

A club was formed so that the green would be used regularly and the Norfolk County Club was created.

Norfolk Bowling Club was set up back in 1922 by a group of local businessmen.

Since then the building has undergone an expansion in 1968, adding an indoor stadium.

And in 2000 further improvements to the lounge and changing rooms were made which enhanced the viewing facilities for spectators.

Norfolk Bowling Club will be holding a celebratory exhibition match, on Saturday July 30, with various bowls club around Norfolk competing.

The Norfolk Bowling Club building is located in Unthank Road.

