Norwich nostalgia: Cinema queues in the city through the decades

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:10 PM October 4, 2021   
Queues at the Cannon Cinema, Prince of Wales Road, dated July 15, 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

Crowds are heading back to the cinema to watch No Time To Die, eager to see Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond.

It is a good sign for cinemas following the pandemic but it is not the first time the people of Norwich have queued to see a new hit blockbuster.

Here is a look back at times cinema-goers have queued up to see a new film in the city. 

Cannon Cinema

The Cannon Cinema, in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich, was first opened in 1923 as the Regent Theatre but soon became the ABC in 1929.

Here you can see people waiting outside the cinema where posters for Ghost, starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze, and Presumed Innocent, starring Harrison Ford, can be seen.

Queues at the Cannon Cinema, Prince of Wales Road, on October 17 1990. - Credit: Archant Library

The cinema closed and became Mercy nightclub in September 2003 but has since closed.

Queues at the Cannon Cinema, Prince of Wales Road, dated July 15, 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

Norvic Cinema

Opened in September 1949, The Norvic Cinema in Prince of Wales Road introduced CinemaScope to Norwich in 1954 with Richard Burton in The Robe.

The picture house was demolished a year after it closed in the autumn of 1960.

Queues forming outside the Norvic Cinema on Prince of Wales Road in 1950. Photo: Norwich 1945 to 196

Queues forming outside the Norvic Cinema on Prince of Wales Road in 1950. - Credit: Norwich 1945 to 1960

Here you can see eager film-lovers waiting to see Bob Hope and Lucille Ball in Sorrowful Jones.

Harry Potter

Harry Potter was all the rage when the books came out in 1998 so fans were understandably excited when the first film was due to be released in 2001.

Here you can see enthusiasts start to queue at the UCI Cinema just to watch the trailer of the first ever Harry Potter movie - Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Harry Potter enthusiasts start to queue at the UCIcinema for the trailer of the Harry Potter movie

Harry Potter enthusiasts at the UCIcinema in 2001. - Credit: Archant Library

Cinema goers proudly displaying their UCI Cinema ticket for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone on October 20, 2001. - Credit: Archant Library

The picture house remained UCI cinema until it was taken over by Odeon in late 2004.

Alan Partridge

In July 2013 comedian Steve Coogan brought the premiere of his film Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa to Norwich with hopes of putting the city on the map.

The Hollywood Cinema welcomed fictional radio broadcaster in his bright blue suit before it closed in 2019, alongside its counterpart in Great Yarmouth.

Film premier of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa at Hollywood Cinema, Anglia Square, Norwich. Photo: Steve

Film premier of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa at Hollywood Cinema, Anglia Square, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams - Credit: Archant

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
