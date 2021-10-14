Do you remember Bonds of Norwich?

Published: 3:14 PM October 14, 2021

Long before John Lewis stood in the centre of All Saints Green in Norwich, the city had its own home-grown Norfolk department store named Bonds of Norwich.

Spending more than 122 years in business, it was founded by Robert Herne Bond as a small drapers shop in 19 Ber Street, where he lived above the shop with wife Mary-Anne.

In 1895 Bonds started to expand gradually.

It acquired adjacent properties along Ber Street, laying the foundations of what became the largest millinery outlet outside London's West End.

After Mr Bond died in 1924, he was succeeded by his elder son William, who led the store as it acquired the thatched cinema in All Saints Green.

The business used it as a restaurant, conference hall and ballroom and it later became a showroom for furniture.

In 1942 the store was destroyed in the Baedeker Raids which led it to begin trading in the car park until it was rebuilt in 1951.

It was eventually bought by John Lewis in 1982 but it continued to trade under the Bonds name until 2001, when it eventually became John Lewis.

