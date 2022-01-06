From The Bell to the Adam and Eve: Norwich's oldest pubs through the years

Gallery

A Carrom game at the Coachmakers Arms on St Stephens Street in Norwich in April 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

It used to be said that Norwich had a pub for every day of the year, and despite a number sadly closing down during the pandemic the city still boasts a wide array of fantastic old boozers.

Norwich Evening News community content curator, Kate Wolstenholme, has been delving through the archives to find classic photos of some of the city's oldest and most recognisable pubs.

From the Adam and Eve — which has served thirsty city folk on Bishopgate since 1249 — to The Coachmakers Arms, which has provided a cosy retreat for sports fans and workers since the 17th century, Norwich is filled with drinking history.

Can you spot your favourite city drinking spot?

The Bell Hotel, just before it became a Wetherspoons pub, in December 14, 1993. - Credit: Archant

The Broadside Swingtet playing at the Ten Bells pub in Norwich, 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

Martin Westgate-Pearce of the Ten Bells in St Benedict's Street, seated in its restaurant on March 15, 1990. - Credit: Archant Library

Terry Storer of Ketts Hill, Norwich, who established the first real ale pub in the city - the Ten Bells on St Benedict's Street. - Credit: Archant Library

The Adam and Eve on Bishopgate in the early 1960s. - Credit: Archant

The Ten Bells on the corner of Ten Bell Lane and St. Benedict's Street on October 16, 1985. - Credit: Archant

The Lamb Inn off Orford Place on March 4 1987 which became known as the Rat and Parrot in 2002 before reverting to its original name in recent times. - Credit: Archant

The Lamb Inn yard off Orford Place on September 5, 1977. - Credit: Archant

The Adam and Eve on November 15, 1989. - Credit: Archant

The Coachmakers Arms on St Stephen's Street on August 20, 1965. - Credit: Archant

The Bell Hotel seen from Castle Meadow on July 26, 1971. - Credit: Archant

The Bell Hotel when its future was in doubt on January 2, 1971. - Credit: Archant

The Bell Hotel as seen from Red Lion Street on July 26, 1971. - Credit: Archant



