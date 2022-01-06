News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
From The Bell to the Adam and Eve: Norwich's oldest pubs through the years

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:00 PM January 6, 2022
A Carrom game at the Coachmakers Arms on St Stephens Street in Norwich in April 1992.

A Carrom game at the Coachmakers Arms on St Stephens Street in Norwich in April 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

It used to be said that Norwich had a pub for every day of the year, and despite a number sadly closing down during the pandemic the city still boasts a wide array of fantastic old boozers.

Norwich Evening News community content curator, Kate Wolstenholme, has been delving through the archives to find classic photos of some of the city's oldest and most recognisable pubs.

From the Adam and Eve — which has served thirsty city folk on Bishopgate since 1249 — to The Coachmakers Arms, which has provided a cosy retreat for sports fans and workers since the 17th century, Norwich is filled with drinking history.

Can you spot your favourite city drinking spot?

Norwich — PubsThe Bell Hotel, just before part of it is to become a Wetherspoons pubDated —

The Bell Hotel, just before it became a Wetherspoons pub, in December 14, 1993. - Credit: Archant

The Broadside Swingtet blowing up a storm at the Ten Bells pub in Norwich, 1992. Picture: Archant Li

The Broadside Swingtet playing at the Ten Bells pub in Norwich, 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

Martin Westgate-Pearce of the Ten Bells in St Benedicts Street, seated in the new restaurant, 15 Mar

Martin Westgate-Pearce of the Ten Bells in St Benedict's Street, seated in its restaurant on March 15, 1990. - Credit: Archant Library

Terry Storer of Ketts Hill, Norwich, established the first real ale pub in the city - the Ten Bells

Terry Storer of Ketts Hill, Norwich, who established the first real ale pub in the city - the Ten Bells on St Benedict's Street. - Credit: Archant Library

IMAGES OF NORWICH BOOKChapter Watering Holes, Page 181.ADAM AND EVE PUBLIC HOUSE IN BISHOPGATE

The Adam and Eve on Bishopgate in the early 1960s. - Credit: Archant

Norwich -- PubsThe Ten Bells on the corner of Ten Bell Lane and St. BenedictsDated 16 Octobe

The Ten Bells on the corner of Ten Bell Lane and St. Benedict's Street on October 16, 1985. - Credit: Archant

Norwich -- PubsThe Lamb Inn, Orford Place, now known as the Rat and Parrot (2002)Dated -- 4

The Lamb Inn off Orford Place on March 4 1987 which became known as the Rat and Parrot in 2002 before reverting to its original name in recent times. - Credit: Archant

Norwich -- PubsThe Lamb Inn Yard off Orford PlaceDated --5 September 1977Photograph C190

The Lamb Inn yard off Orford Place on September 5, 1977. - Credit: Archant

Norwich — PubsThe Adam and EveDated — 15 November 1989Photograph C1596 P Hewitt

The Adam and Eve on November 15, 1989. - Credit: Archant

Norwich -- PubsCoachmakers Arms, St. Stephen'sDated 20 August, 1965Photograph C1566

The Coachmakers Arms on St Stephen's Street on August 20, 1965. - Credit: Archant

NORWICHBELL HOTEL LOOKING FROM CASTLE MEADOWDATED 26TH JULY 1971PHOTOGRAPH C0302

The Bell Hotel seen from Castle Meadow on July 26, 1971. - Credit: Archant

NORWICHBELL HOTELAT THE TIME THE BELL HOTEL FUTURE WAS IN DOUBTDATED 2ND JANUARY 1971PH

The Bell Hotel when its future was in doubt on January 2, 1971. - Credit: Archant

NORWICHBELL HOTEL FROM RED LION STREETDATED 26TH JULY 1971PHOTOGRAPH C0300

The Bell Hotel as seen from Red Lion Street on July 26, 1971. - Credit: Archant


