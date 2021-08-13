Seven of the oldest pubs in Norwich

Published: 1:20 PM August 13, 2021

Norwich is steeped in history and home to a plethora of old pubs. Can you spot your favourite?

The Adam and Eve in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Adam and Eve

Where: 17 Bishopgate, Norwich NR3 1RZ

When: 12-8pm

Well known as being the oldest in Norwich, this Grade II listed pub has records going back to 1249. Built when Norwich was the second largest medieval city in Britain, the pub has stood witness to a lot, from Kett's Rebellion to Queen Elizabeth I's procession. The pub now serves cosy food and drinks.

Maids Head Hotel, Tombland, Norwich - Credit: Antony Kelly

The Maids Head Bar

Where: 20 Tombland, Norwich NR3 1LB

When: 9am-9pm

Believed to be the oldest Norman site after the Castle, The Maids Head Hotel was originally a guest house for visitors to the cathedral. Going from the Murtel Fish, or Molde Fish Tavern in 1287, to the Maids Head by 1472, the hotel now has a restaurant, bar, and rooms available.

The Lamb Inn - Credit: Matthew Usher

The Lamb Inn

Where: Lamb Yard, Orford Pl, Norwich NR1 3RU

When: 10.30am-10pm

They began trading as a pub in 1574, when it was known as The Holy Lamb, but the inn dates from the 12th century. The second oldest pub in the city has survived floods and fires, and claims to be haunted by at least three ghosts. The Lamb is now known for its food and enclosed outside seating.

The Murderers in Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

The Murderers

Where: 2 - 8 Timber Hill, Norwich NR1 3LB

Though the Grade II listed pub, which dates back to 1530, has the trading name of The Gardeners Arms, they are better known as 'The Murderers'. This is due to the murder of the landlady's daughter in the 1800s. They serve real ale and have a popular seating area on Timber Hill.

Lollards Pit pub of the week. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: copyright: Archant 2013

Lollards Pit

Where: 69-71 Riverside Rd, Norwich NR1 1SR

When: 4-10pm

Named after the protestant reformation group of the 1300s and the pit in which they were burnt at the stake for heresy, this pub has stood on the grounds of the burnings since the 1600s. Customers have claimed to see a ghostly woman engulfed in flames. The pub now serves local ale and real cider and is a part of the Norwich Pub Festival.

Pub of the Week, The Wig & Pen, Norwich. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

The Wig and Pen

Where: 6 St Martin-At-Palace Plain, Norwich NR3 1RN

When: 12-9pm

Though the building dates back to the 1600s, this pub started life in 1760 as The White Lion. The name was changed in the 80s to reflect its proximity to the courts. The building retains many of its original features, like the canted bay window, the fascia cornice, and the dormer gables. They have been in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide for 19 years!

The Coach and Horses in Bethel Street - Credit: Archant

Coach and Horses

Where: 51 Bethel Street, Norwich, NR2 1NR

When: 12-11pm

This pub opened in 1712 and, as the name suggests, was originally a coaching inn, meant to allow horses and coachmen to relax. The building is Grace II listed and now serves world tapas and real ale.