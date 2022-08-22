Why this derelict city building is covered in more than 40,000 words
- Credit: Archant © 2013
Passers-by strolling past an old warehouse in the city might be forgiven for thinking the site has an unusual brick pattern.
But get closer to the Eastern Electricity building in Duke Street and the building's secre is revealed.
There is far more to the derelict bulding than meets the eye as it was used as the canvas for Scotland-born artist Rory Macbeth.
More than a decade ago the creative was given the nod to use the site for the EASTinternational contemporary exhibition.
After gaining permission from the property developer, Targetfollow, Mr Macbeth set about turning his artistic vision into a reality.
That vision was to scrawl Sir Thomas More's entire 100-page-long book Utopia on to the exterior building walls with lime whitewash.
The 13,000 sqft building was soon covered in over 40,000 words making up the book.
With the help of a cherry picker the piece was completed over several weeks.
The work was only due to have a limited lifespan but instead has become a permanent feature of the city centre.
The artist previously said he chose the book because of its "timeless relevance, in contrast to the abandoned factory".
Mr Macbeth added: "I am really please the mural lasted as long as it has.
"It was supposed to be demolished shortly after I finished it in 2006.
"It is great that it has been able to take on a new life for so many years.
"At first people didn't like it but in the end it gained a lot of support."
The book Utopia was published in 1516.
It's written as a socio-political satire about a perfect, fictional, island society.
Sir Thomas More, who wrote the book, was born in 1478 and served Henry VIII as Lord High Chancellor of England from October 1529 to May 1532.
More died in 1535 after being beheaded for treason.
In 2014 Norwich City Council granted permission for Targetfollow to undertake a £30m revamp of the 2.2 acre area.
The building was designed during the Victorian era by famous Norwich architect Edward Boardman and was part of the Norwich Corporation Electricity Works.
Mr Boardman is also known for creating the original Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.