Do you remember when Norwich's southern bypass opened?

An aerial view of the A47 Norwich southern bypass in September 1992 when it opened after first being proposed in the 1960s. - Credit: Archant Library

A 30-year milestone for a major dual carriageway on the outskirts of the city approaches.

The £100m Norwich A47 southern bypass opened in September 1992, three months ahead of schedule.

A bypass was first mentioned in the Norwich Draft Urban Plan in 1967 to ease the city's traffic congestion.

Construction of the A47 southern bypass on the outskirts of Norwich in January, 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

Construction of the Norwich A47 southern bypass in July, 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

All went quiet until 1971 when the Department of the Environment revealed it had initiated a study to gauge when the bypass would be needed.

Another three years went by until the first detailed plans emerged with three proposed routes.

Newspaper clipping from November 13, 1974 announcing plans for a Norwich southern bypass and three proposed routes. Accessed via Local Recall at localrecall.co.uk. - Credit: Archant Library

Changes to the A47 southern bypass route outside Norwich were announced in 1987. Date: August 31, 1987. Accessed via Local Recall at localrecall.co.uk. - Credit: Archant Library

Construction commenced in June, 1990 and it took just over two years to build.

And the first vehicle to travel along the 14-mile stretch of dual carriageway was a nod to a bygone era.

Former transport secretary John Mcgregor rides the Norwich Union mail coach, driven by John Parker, during the opening ceremony for the Norwich A47 southern bypass. Date: September 12, 1992. Accessed via Local Recall at localrecall.co.uk. - Credit: Archant Library

Former transport secretary John MacGregor OBE MP arrived at the ceremony site in the Norwich Union horse-drawn mail coach to open the road.

As you can see from our photo from October, 1992 it was not long before congestion arrived on the new route.

Drivers caught in traffic on the Norwich A47 southern bypass on October 12, 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

