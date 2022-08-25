Do you remember when Norwich's southern bypass opened?
- Credit: Archant Library
A 30-year milestone for a major dual carriageway on the outskirts of the city approaches.
The £100m Norwich A47 southern bypass opened in September 1992, three months ahead of schedule.
A bypass was first mentioned in the Norwich Draft Urban Plan in 1967 to ease the city's traffic congestion.
All went quiet until 1971 when the Department of the Environment revealed it had initiated a study to gauge when the bypass would be needed.
Another three years went by until the first detailed plans emerged with three proposed routes.
Construction commenced in June, 1990 and it took just over two years to build.
And the first vehicle to travel along the 14-mile stretch of dual carriageway was a nod to a bygone era.
Former transport secretary John MacGregor OBE MP arrived at the ceremony site in the Norwich Union horse-drawn mail coach to open the road.
As you can see from our photo from October, 1992 it was not long before congestion arrived on the new route.
