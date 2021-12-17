News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
How sorting Norwich's Christmas gifts and cards has changed over the years

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:14 PM December 17, 2021
How has Norwich Sorting Office's busy festive period changed over the years?

How has Norwich Sorting Office's busy festive period changed over the years? - Credit: Archant

Those working in the Royal Mail sorting office in Norwich are currently sifting through thousands of cards, letters and presents ahead of Christmas Day.

They are not the only ones doing the sorting though, with Norwich Evening News community content curator Kate Wolstenholme looking through the archives to find these pictures of festive postal workers through the years.

Looking back at the pictures it seems not a lot has changed from the oldest to most recent images, with letters still making the trip down a chute before being collected by a postal worker at the bottom.

Other areas of the office also seem remarkably unchanged, with the only thing difference being the people.

Norwich Royal Mail sorting office staff processing Christmas cards and gifts on their busiest day of the year. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Not a lot appears to have changed in Norwich Sorting Office down the years.

Not a lot appears to have changed in Norwich Sorting Office down the years. - Credit: Archant

Sorting the letters in Norwich Sorting Office does not appear to have changed much down the years

Sorting the letters in Norwich Sorting Office does not appear to have changed much down the years with the exception of a more casual uniform. - Credit: Archant

What differences can you notice in the sorting office?

What differences can you notice in the sorting office? - Credit: Archant

Norwich - Buildings/POccupations - Public ServicesPost Office.Norwich Sorting Office.

Workers sort the letters at Norwich Sorting Office. - Credit: Archant

Norwich - Buildings/PSome of the half-million letters and Christmas cards which it is estimate

Some of the half-million letters and Christmas cards which it was estimated would be handled in 1965 at the Norwich sorting office. - Credit: Archant

Post Office sorting office, Thorpe Road, Norwich.Copy : Simon ParkinFor :Evening NewsCopyright

The Post Office sorting office in Thorpe Road in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Norwich Royal Mail sorting office staff processing Christmas cards and gifts on their busiest day of the year. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Norwich - Buildings/ PDanish postal officials who visited the Norwich sorting office at Thorpe

Danish postal officials who visited the Norwich sorting office at Thorpe Road in June 1961, insisted that they should be taken in the "Elsie". They are seen here watching the electronic letter-sorting machine in operation. - Credit: Archant

Norwich Royal Mail sorting office staff processing Christmas cards and gifts on their busiest day of the year. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Norwich Sorting Office's stamp cancelling machine on December 12, 1957.

Norwich Sorting Office's stamp cancelling machine on December 12, 1957. - Credit: Archant


