Gallery

21 sights you will remember from Norwich in the 1990s

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:54 AM December 17, 2021
Poundtime on St. Stephens Street, January 5, 1994

Poundtime in St.Stephens Street, January 5, 1994. - Credit: Archant

Norwich has changed a lot in 30 years, with cafes, clubs and shops coming and going, but here are 21 sights from the 1990s you're sure to remember.

Some of the city's most memorable sights of the time included Norwich City fans bringing hoards of inflatable Canaries, crowds of clubbers in venues such as Peppermint Park and Time, and a bustling Anglia Square, which was state-of-the-art at the time.

Take a look at some of our nostalgic pictures below and jump back to the 1990s.

The Treehouse restaurant in Norwich during August 1994.

The Treehouse restaurant in Norwich during August 1994. - Credit: Archant

Harvey Platt and Julie Jamerson in Zaks' new waterside restaurant, July 13, 1990

Harvey Platt and Julie Jamerson in Zaks' waterside restaurant on July 13, 1990. - Credit: Archant

Norwich nightclub Peppermint Park, 1991.

Peppermint Park nightclub in Rose Lane in Norwich pictured in 1991. - Credit: Archant

CNS pupils leaving school in June 1991.

CNS pupils leaving school in June 1991. - Credit: Archant

Norwich Station in January 1991.

Norwich Train Station in January 1991. - Credit: Archant

The nightclub, Time, opened on Riverside Norwich in December 1999.

The Time nightclub opened in Riverside Norwich in December 1999. - Credit: Archant

Royal Arcade in Norwich, February 21, 1995.

Royal Arcade in Norwich, February 21, 1995. - Credit: Archant

The crowd at D:Ream at The Waterfront, February 16, 1994.

The crowd at D:Ream at The Waterfront, February 16, 1994. - Credit: Archant

Norwich Aquapark shortly after it opened, May 1991.

Norwich Aquapark shortly after it opened, May 1991. - Credit: Archant

Fairground on Castle Meadow in Norwich, December 26, 1994.

Fairground on Castle Meadow in Norwich, December 26, 1994. - Credit: Archant

Martin Westgate-Pearce of the Ten Bells in St Benedicts Street, seated in the new restaurant, March 15 1990.

Martin Westgate-Pearce of the Ten Bells in St Benedicts Street, seated in the new restaurant, March 15, 1990. - Credit: Archant

Norwich's community cafe in the 90s.

Norwich's community cafe in the 90s. - Credit: Archant

Frank Dobson with Chris Crowe on Norwich Market in 1997.

Frank Dobson with Chris Crowe on Norwich Market in 1997. - Credit: Archant

Poundtime on St. Stephens Street, January 5, 1994

Poundtime in St.Stephens Street, January 5, 1994. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City supporters waving their inflatable Canaries in the 90s.

Norwich City supporters waving their inflatable Canaries in the 90s. - Credit: Archant

Queues at the Cannon Cinema, Prince of Wales Road

Queues at the Cannon Cinema, Prince of Wales Road. The Cannon was previously known as the ABC and before that the Regent, October 17, 1990. - Credit: Archant

Topshop Fashion Store built in the early 1960s, which closed in 2021, on January 15, 1990.

Topshop store in Haymarket built in the early 1960s, which closed in 2021, on January 15, 1990. - Credit: Archant

Norwich Cattle Market in 1997.

Norwich Cattle Market in 1997. - Credit: Archant

Gladiators in Anglia Square, Norwich on July 27,1996.

Gladiators in Anglia Square, Norwich on July 27,1996. - Credit: Archant

Status Quo came to Norwich in 1997.

Status Quo came to Carrow Road in 1997. - Credit: Archant

Dr Jasper Goodwyn at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, June 1991.

Dr Jasper Goodwyn at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, June 1991. - Credit: Archant


