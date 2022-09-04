Gallery
Can you spot yourself in Norwich school pictures over the decades?
Published: 10:00 AM September 4, 2022
- Credit: Archant
Do you remember the flutter in your stomach on that first day of term?
With the summer holidays at an end, children across Norfolk will be getting ready to return to the classroom.
The first day back to school can bring a range of emotions, offering the chance to say hello to friends.
New and old teachers are ready to greet students, eager to get stuck into the books.
Today's new starters will be using laptops and other high-tech learning equipment, but back in the day it was blackboard and chalk before computer technology arrived.
Here is a chance to spot yourself as we look at Norwich school photos through the decades.