Can you spot yourself in Norwich school pictures over the decades?

Gallery

Thorpe St Andrew pupils walk past the school bus on the first day back in 1998 - Credit: Archant

Do you remember the flutter in your stomach on that first day of term?

With the summer holidays at an end, children across Norfolk will be getting ready to return to the classroom.

Darren Terrington (12) and Jennifer Howlett (10), both Sprowston Middle School pupils, attack a game on one of the Acorn computers for schools at Tesco in Sprowston, dated 5th March 1993. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The first day back to school can bring a range of emotions, offering the chance to say hello to friends.

New and old teachers are ready to greet students, eager to get stuck into the books.

Today's new starters will be using laptops and other high-tech learning equipment, but back in the day it was blackboard and chalk before computer technology arrived.

Pupils continue with their art work as visitors tour Norwich Lower School after the official reopening in 1992.

Here is a chance to spot yourself as we look at Norwich school photos through the decades.



