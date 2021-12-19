Take a look around Bowthorpe Sainsbury's on its 1970s opening day

Gallery

Staff members give a cheery wave as Bowthorpe Sainsbury's opens in October 10, 1978. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

In 1978, Norwich got a brand new Sainsbury's, stocked with everything from fruit and vegetables to homeware.

Located on Wendene in Bowthorpe, the new supermarket, complete with petrol station, opened on October 10, with customers flocking in to take a nose around the store.

Welcoming customers on the day were manager Tom Parkins and meat manager J. Franklin.

More classic pictures of Sainsbury's supermarkets throughout the years can be found at: https://www.sainsburyarchive.org.uk/

The fresh fruit and vegetables department of the Bowthorpe branch of Sainsbury's with customers in 1979. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

The kitchenware, glassware and hardware section of Bowthorpe Sainsbury's in August 1979. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

The fresh fruit and vegetables department of Bowthorpe Sainsbury's in 1979. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

There was a wide selection of clingfilm, oven paper and baking foil available at Bowthorpe Sainsbury's in 1979. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

Checkouts bustle at Bowthorpe Sainsbury's in 1979. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

Customers queue for baked delights at Sainsbury's in Bowthorpe in 1979. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

A postcard of Bowthorpe Sainsbury's taken in 1980. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

Staff in the canteen at Bowthorpe Sainsbury's on opening day, October 10, 1978. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

The tills at Bowthorpe Sainsbury's in 1978. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

Manager Tom Parkins and meat manager J. Franklin in Bowthorpe, Norwich Sainsbury's on opening day, October 10, 1978. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

Customers entering Bowthorpe Sainsbury's on opening day, October 10, 1978. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

Sainsbury's petrol station in Bowthorpe on opening day, October 10, 1978. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

The clothing aisle of Sainsbury's in Bowthorpe in 1979. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands



