Special celebration to mark Norwich Rotary Club's 100th birthday

The Rotary Club of Norwich held a celebration in Carrow Road football ground to celebrate 100 years. - Credit: Mark Templeman

They gathered from America, Germany, France and across this country to wish a very special Norwich club a happy 100th birthday.

Formed a century ago The Rotary Club of Norwich held a celebration at Carrow Road football ground and were joined by Lord and Lady Dannatt, Lord Mayor of Norwich, Dr Kevin Maquire, Sheriff, Caroline Jarrold, and their consorts.

Guests included friends from Norfolk, Virginia, USA, and rotary clubs far and wide including Koblenz and Nice. The music was provided by the RAF Honington Band.

And you don’t have to be a Rotarian to appreciate their amazing work at home and abroad helping people in so many different ways.

From Rotary House in Norwich to a pioneering centre for children with special needs in Ghana and so much more.

Since it was formed at a meeting in The Royal Hotel, Norwich, in 1922, the first club of its kind in East Anglia, it has supported individuals, institutions and helped thousands of people across the world.

Now, the club is concentrating on Cuppa Care – addressing loneliness and isolation across Norfolk.

To achieve this it has joined with local charities to put the Cuppa Care bus on the roads to help vulnerable people.





Richard Dannatt, General The Lord Dannatt, supporting the appeal said: “Of all those that need support in our society, it is the lonely that should capture our attention most.

“Loneliness comes in so many forms and for so many reasons, but it can be combatted in ways that do not always need huge expenditure and major government programmes.

“Caring and kindness are two big weapons in this war. It is for that reason that the Cuppa care initiative is so simple but so effective,” he said.

“There is nothing that a lonely person likes more than for someone to sit down beside them with a cup of tea. That warming drink brings back so many happy memories. It takes the edge off the current difficulties.

“Most importantly, it is a cup that is shared between two people. Words flow, conversation starts, hearts are opened, friendships grow, new hope is found – all from a cup of tea,” he added.

“I salute all that Rotarians have done over the last hundred years. I know that the caring, kind hearts of Rotarians will continue to beat and flourish in the years to come.

“I wish all members of the Rotary Club of Norwich a wonderful Centenary Year, and Her Majesty a splendid Platinum Jubilee Year,” said Lord Dannatt.

President of the club, Aliona Derrett, welcomed everyone to the celebration, saying: “On behalf of the main local and international beneficiaries of our club’s work over the last 100 years, I would like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to all our club members for all their hard work, commitment and practical contributions made.”

And the wonderful plans for the new Cuppa Care bus on the roads of Norfolk illustrates so well that the Rotary Club of Norwich is still making a difference….one hundred years on.

More information from cuppacarenorfolk@gmail.com