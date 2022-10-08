Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

'A cheerful bistro blend': Remember this cosy city wine bar?

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 6:15 AM October 8, 2022
Bostons Wine Bar. Date: 22 Feb 1993. Picture: Archant Library

Bostons Wine Bar. Date: 22 Feb 1993. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

Cast your mind back to Norwich in the early 1990s, at the corner of Farmers Avenue and Orford Street.

Nestled in the city centre there was a bistro-style venue some of you might recall.

Bostons Wine Bar and Restaurant operated from 1990 to about 1997.

Bostons Wine Bar. Date: 22 Sept 1994. Picture: Archant Library

Bostons Wine Bar. Date: 22 Sept 1994. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

Mrs Sheila Dean (right), owner of Bostons Wine Bar, and staff member Claire Sunderland. Date: 4 Dec

Mrs Sheila Dean (right), owner of Bostons Wine Bar, and staff member Claire Sunderland. Date: 4 Dec 1990. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

In a previous life, the establishment was a shop called W&G Boston that sold a dazzling array of wares including prams, riding hats, wedding rings and chefs' whites. 

The site then operated as the Napier Tavern and afterwards became Bostons.

Bostons Wine Bar. Date: 22 Sept 1994. Picture: Archant Library

Bostons Wine Bar. Date: 22 Sept 1994. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

In 1993, one of our restaurant reviewers praised the affordable menu of simple pasta and pizza dishes.

"And the nice thing is that this cheerful blend of bistro tastes and atmosphere is a whole lot cheaper than shooting off to the Continent," they concluded. 

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here

Bostons Wine Bar. Date: 1993. Picture: Archant Library

Bostons Wine Bar. Date: 1993. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

BostonsWine Bar. Date: 22 Feb 1993. Picture: Archant Library

BostonsWine Bar. Date: 22 Feb 1993. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

Bostons for sale. Date: 5 June 1986. Picture: Archant Library

Bostons for sale. Date: 5 June 1986. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

Bostons for sale. Date: 5 June 1986. Picture: Archant Library

Bostons for sale. Date: 5 June 1986. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

BostonsWine Bar Date: 22 Feb 1993. Picture: Archant Library

BostonsWine Bar Date: 22 Feb 1993. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant


Nostalgia
Heritage
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The apartment is in Pudding Lane and overlooks Norwich Market

Grade II-listed apartment with views over Norwich Market for sale for £160k

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
St Stephens Street in Norwich , 20-9-2002<Copy: Tara Greaves><Picture: James Bass>

Gallery

How St Stephens Street in Norwich has changed over the years

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Get into the festive spirit as Winter Wonderland is coming to the Norfolk Showground. 

Christmas | Video

What to expect at Winter Wonderland running for 6 weeks with REAL ice rink

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Kerri Notman, Leslie Terrance garden centre owner, in the new farm shop.

Farm shop launches in NR3 plant store selling fresh fruit and veg

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon