'A cheerful bistro blend': Remember this cosy city wine bar?

Cast your mind back to Norwich in the early 1990s, at the corner of Farmers Avenue and Orford Street.

Nestled in the city centre there was a bistro-style venue some of you might recall.

Bostons Wine Bar and Restaurant operated from 1990 to about 1997.

Bostons Wine Bar. Date: 22 Sept 1994. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

Mrs Sheila Dean (right), owner of Bostons Wine Bar, and staff member Claire Sunderland. Date: 4 Dec 1990. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

In a previous life, the establishment was a shop called W&G Boston that sold a dazzling array of wares including prams, riding hats, wedding rings and chefs' whites.

The site then operated as the Napier Tavern and afterwards became Bostons.

In 1993, one of our restaurant reviewers praised the affordable menu of simple pasta and pizza dishes.

"And the nice thing is that this cheerful blend of bistro tastes and atmosphere is a whole lot cheaper than shooting off to the Continent," they concluded.

Bostons for sale. Date: 5 June 1986. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

