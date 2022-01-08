From the Orford Arms to the Jolly Butchers: The Norwich pubs we've lost

Gallery

A packed Orford Arms in the heart of swinging Norwich in 1965. Photo: Archant library - Credit: Archant





Norwich Evening News community content curator, Kate Wolstenholme, has been hunting through the archives to bring you pictures that are sure to evoke some cherished memories of the pubs we've lost.

From the Ferry Boat Inn to The Larkman these pictures show classic pubs as they were in their heyday before they became shops, homes and other amenities.

The Bank Tavern in Bank Street pictured on the day it closed in 1965. - Credit: Archant

Ray and Maggie Bullock, former owners of the Cat and Fiddle in 1997. - Credit: Archant

A packed Orford Arms in the heart of swinging Norwich in 1965. Photo: Archant library - Credit: Archant

The Cat and Fiddle Pub in 1997. - Credit: Archant

The Ferry Inn, King Street in December 1985. - Credit: Archant

Beryl Bryden at the Cellar Club under the Orford Arms in Norwich during 1958. - Credit: Archant Library

The Keel and Wherry stood at 214 King Street pictured just before it was demolished for redevelopment, this photo was taken on January 24, 1964. - Credit: Archant

The Ferry Inn Boat, King Street on December 8, 1983. - Credit: Archant

The former Jolly Butchers Pub in Ber Street on November 3, 1992. - Credit: Archant

The Kimberley Arms which was located at 9 Trory Street in Norwich, pictured is former landlord Richard Bonner who at the time feared his pub would close because of the smoking ban and lack of customers. - Credit: Colin Finch

The Kimberley Arms at 9 Trory Street, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

The west side of the the Flower In Hand yard on Heigham Street in Norwich on May 9, 1936. - Credit: Archant

The Larkman pub before it became a supermarket. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

The Dyers Arms, Lawson Road, Norwich, pictured is former landlady Lana Swift. - Credit: Steve Adams

Richard Bonner and son Richie serve wine to Penny Bonner at the Kimberley Arms in Trory Street, Norwich. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

The Dyers Arms, Lawson Road, Norwich. - Credit: Archant



