Gallery

From the Orford Arms to the Jolly Butchers: The Norwich pubs we've lost

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:00 PM January 8, 2022
A packed Orford Arms in the heart of swinging Norwich in 1965. Photo: Archant library

A packed Orford Arms in the heart of swinging Norwich in 1965. Photo: Archant library - Credit: Archant


Norwich Evening News community content curator, Kate Wolstenholme, has been hunting through the archives to bring you pictures that are sure to evoke some cherished memories of the pubs we've lost.

From the Ferry Boat Inn to The Larkman these pictures show classic pubs as they were in their heyday before they became shops, homes and other amenities.

Norwich — PubsThe Bank Tavern in Bank Street pictured on the day it closedDated — Date Unkno

The Bank Tavern in Bank Street pictured on the day it closed in 1965. - Credit: Archant

Ray and Maggie Bullock, former owners of the Cat and Fiddle in 1997.

Ray and Maggie Bullock, former owners of the Cat and Fiddle in 1997. - Credit: Archant

A packed Orford Arms in the heart of swinging Norwich in 1965. Photo: Archant library

A packed Orford Arms in the heart of swinging Norwich in 1965. Photo: Archant library - Credit: Archant

The Cat and Fiddle Pub in 1997

The Cat and Fiddle Pub in 1997. - Credit: Archant

Norwich -- PubsThe Ferry Inn, King StreetDated -- 2 December 1985 Photograph C1843

The Ferry Inn, King Street in December 1985. - Credit: Archant

Beryl Bryden at the Cellar Club under the Orford Arms in Norwich. Date: 1958.

Beryl Bryden at the Cellar Club under the Orford Arms in Norwich during 1958. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich -- PubsThe Keel and Wherry stood at 214 King Street pictured just before it was demolish

The Keel and Wherry stood at 214 King Street pictured just before it was demolished for redevelopment, this photo was taken on January 24, 1964. - Credit: Archant

Norwich -- PubsThe Ferry Inn Boat, King StreetDated --8 December 1983Photograph C1900

The Ferry Inn Boat, King Street on December 8, 1983. - Credit: Archant

Norwich -- PubsThe former Jolly Butchers Pub on Ber StreetDated -- 3 November 1992Photog

The former Jolly Butchers Pub in Ber Street on November 3, 1992. - Credit: Archant

The Kimberley Arms, 9, Trory Street, NorwichLandlord Richard Bonner fears his pub the Kimberley Ar

The Kimberley Arms which was located at 9 Trory Street in Norwich, pictured is former landlord Richard Bonner who at the time feared his pub would close because of the smoking ban and lack of customers. - Credit: Colin Finch

The Kimberley Arms, 9, Trory Street, NorwichLandlord Richard Bonner fears his pub the Kimberley Ar

The Kimberley Arms at 9 Trory Street, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

PICTURES OF OLD NORWICH COURTYARDS BY GEORGE PLUNKETT.WEST SIDE OF FLOWER IN HAND YARD, HEIGHAM S

The west side of the the Flower In Hand yard on Heigham Street in Norwich on May 9, 1936. - Credit: Archant

GENERAL VIEW OF THE LARKMAN PUB, LARKMAN LANE. A PLANNING APPLICATION HAS BEEN SUBMITTED TO CONVERT

The Larkman pub before it became a supermarket. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

The Dyers Arms, Lawson Road, Norwich. Landlady Lana Swift.Photo: Steve Adams

The Dyers Arms, Lawson Road, Norwich, pictured is former landlady Lana Swift. - Credit: Steve Adams

RRICHARD BONNER AND SON RICHIE SERVE WINE TO PENNY BONNER ATTHE KIMBERLEY ARMS IN TRORY STREET.

Richard Bonner and son Richie serve wine to Penny Bonner at the Kimberley Arms in Trory Street, Norwich. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

The Dyers Arms, Lawson Road, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

The Dyers Arms, Lawson Road, Norwich. - Credit: Archant


Nostalgia
Norwich News

