Several city pubs celebrating milestone anniversaries

A number of city boozers are celebrating anniversaries, after pulling pints for punters over hundreds of years.

The Plasterers Arms and The Plough are honouring 200 years, while The Beehive is celebrating 100 years, serving customers.

And within the stone walls of each building lies years of weird and wonderful history.

The Plasterers Arms

Located in Cowgate, NR3, the first licensee was William Crotch in 1822.

The pub dates back before Victorian times and was once known locally, rather unfortunately, as the Knackers Arms.

It is one of the many taverns in the city which took the name of a trade or occupation.

The Plasterers Arms in Norwich Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Archant

In this case it was the building trade.

In 1976 it became a real ale hotspot after Derek Howard bought the venue for £12,600.

The pub now offers over 20 beers on cask or keg along with a variety of food.

The Plough

A grade two listed building within the heart of the city, on St Benedicts Street, the pub gave its name to both Plough Yard and Little Plough Yard which it sits between.

In the early 1800s George Hilton announced that he was leaving the Prince of Wales pub and opening a new tavern called The Plough.

In 2009 the tavern was bought by the Grain Brewery.

The Plough in St Benedicts Street. - Credit: Google Maps

It was closed over the summer and following an extensive renovation it re-opened in April 2010.

The pub is known for its range of pale ales and lagers brewed by Grain.

The Beehive

Originally a corner shop the building was converted in 1922 after the transfer of an alcohol licence from the Bird in Hand in King Street.

Built in 1896 the building sits in Leopold Road and the pub was refitted in the 1950s.

Inside there are three bar areas: a traditional bar with a real fire, a lounge with leather sofas, and a small entrance hall snug area.

The Beehive located in Leopold Road. - Credit: Google Maps

The pub also boasts a function room upstairs, and hosts a range of sports clubs, as well as regular quiz nights.

The beer garden outside is popular, particularly when barbecues are held during the summer months.

The Beehive was awarded Branch Pub of the Year in 2015.