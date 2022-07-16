Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

A look back at clubbing in Prince of Wales Road through the years

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:00 PM July 16, 2022
X factor runner ups, JLS at Mercy in NorwichPhoto:Sonya DuncanCopy:For: ENEDP pics © 2009(

JLS perform at Mercy in 2009. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2009

Prince of Wales Road is synonymous with Norwich's nightlife - with thousands of people flocking to clubs such as Popworld, Mojo's and Mantra.

Alongside Tombland, the area was and still is packed with revellers on Friday and Saturday nights - but can you remember dancing the night away in some of these clubs?

The street has been known for partying for almost 100 years, with a policeman remarking in 1927 that young people were causing "rowdiness" in the area.

And in the 1980s, the party levels increased as many clubs opened in the road making it the city's nightlife hub.

Some of the clubs which have been lost along the way include The Concept, Mercy and Liquid.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Castle Fine Art in Norwich has moved to larger premises - the former Jules store just a few doors down in Castle Street

Exclusive

Location of national brand's new city store revealed

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A teenager was arrested in Vauxhall Street, Norwich, for drug dealing breaching bail

Norwich Live News

Teenager arrested for dealing drugs and breaching bail in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
xxx_03_fire_longstratton_jul22

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire ripped through flats above parade of shops in south Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Construction work to build 520 homes at Postwick off Smee Lane between the Broadland Business Park a

Norfolk County Council | Special Report

Homeowners will be left without street lights in new estate

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon