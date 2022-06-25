A look through the history of Norwich's Prince of Wales pub
- Credit: Archant © 2013
It has kicked off thousands of Norwich nights out standing at the top of Prince of Wales Road, but what are your memories of the city's Prince of Wales pub?
Prior to its closure in 2018, the pub was the first port of call for city clubbers before they headed to the plethora of clubs and bars further down the street.
It opened as a hotel in 1870, and was registered as the Wine and Spirits Vault serving guests staying there in 1872.
In 1883 and 1889 it was listed as the Robinson Hotel, before becoming the Prince of Wales Hotel in 1875.
During World War II the public house was damaged by the Nazis in the Baedeker raids.
Norwich was targeted by the German Luftwaffe in 1940 and 1942 due to its cultural and historical value, with many parts of the city - both of economic and tourist value - badly damaged or completely destroyed.
In 2018 staff annoyed with the brewery put signs in the window saying they no longer had any sports channels or working toilets. It closed soon after.
But now the pub looks set to make a welcome return, with Andre Smith, who owns Cans N Cocktails set to reopen the pub.
Use the arrows to take a trip through the history of the Prince of Wales.