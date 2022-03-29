The city within a city: Memories of life at Carrow Works
- Credit: Archant
It wasn’t just a place to work…it was a way of life and one which generations of men and women lived and loved for so many years.
How times have changed. Factories in Norwich and across Norfolk have gone and today many people are working from home.
Also gone is the friendship and common interests shared by the men and women who produced a large range of goods which, at one time, were sent across the world.
One place where people were proud to work, and where many spent their entire careers, was Colman’s, at the self-contained “industrial city” which was Carrow Works.
For thousands of people, since the 1860s, this was their second home…and Colman’s looked after their workforce and their welfare.
They were part of the “Colman family” – they had their own school, the first female industrial nurse in the land, Phillipa Flowerday, cut-price meals, houses and much more.
In 1868 they sold 10,000 pints of tea and coffee and 14,000 dinners to their staff….and that was just the start.
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: Moment road collapses revealing 10ft sinkhole
- 2 Woman had skin 'ripped off' in Norwich dog attack
- 3 Kids' play park left in 'unacceptable state' by vandals
- 4 Food critic Grace Dent heaps praise on city restaurant
- 5 Roadworks in Norwich you should know about this week
- 6 Former NCFC footballer teams up with city estate agent for new venture
- 7 City Chinese takeaway gets zero-star food hygiene rating
- 8 Shoppers bewitched as Harry Potter-themed store opens in city
- 9 Police search for DNA matches 20 years after murder of Norwich woman
- 10 Rail services resume after person hit by train near Norwich
A Works Council was also established where bosses and workers actually sat down together and exchanged views.
Our pictures today come from copies of the wonderful Carrow Magazine in the early 1960s which give us a flavour of what was going on when the workers had clocked off.
The clubs included:
- Angling
- Badminton
- Billiards
- Bowls
- Cricket
- Darts
- Football
- Hockey
- Judo
- Netball
- Table tennis
- Tennis
- Yacht Club
And they were just the sporty ones!
For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.